Home / Cities / Pune News / Rahul Mahiwal appointed new PMRDA commissioner

Rahul Mahiwal appointed new PMRDA commissioner

Published on Aug 18, 2022 11:48 PM IST

PMRDA is carrying out projects, including Metro Line 3 between HInjewadi and Shivajinagar, proposed ring road and townships around Pune city

Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

IAS officer of 2005 batch Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal has been appointed as the new commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) by the state government. He replaces Suhas Diwase who awaits his next posting. Previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray had approved a Rs2,419-crore annual budget for PMRDA for the 2022-23 financial year. PMRDA is carrying out projects, including Metro Line 3 between HInjewadi and Shivajinagar, proposed ring road and townships around Pune city.

Mahiwal’s earlier stint was as commissioner, women and child welfare. In 2011, he was appointed district collector of Amravati. He was also on central deputation in Bihar.

