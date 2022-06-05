Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railway track laying work begins at Agriculture college-Shivajinagar station



Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has started laying railway tracks at the Agriculture college.

The Maha-Metro had completed the 1.6 km underground tunnel excavation work between agriculture college and Shivajinagar on November 9, 2020.

“The track laying work started on May 23. After the tunnelling work was completed, the slab and lighting work were done and work of laying the tracks began post that,” said Hemant Sonawane, Maha-Metro PRO.

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) , named Mula, had entered from the agricultural college ground in November 2019 and completed the tunnel work of 1.6 km within 12 months.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are six months behind the actual deadline. However, we are trying to complete work as early as possible,” said Atul Gadgil, director, of Maha-Metro.

Maha-Metro has increased pace of work between Agriculture college to Civil court underground section

“At least 75% work is completed at Shivajinagar and Civil court stations,” added Sonawane.

The Maha-Metro has also planned to connect the underground metro station with the other public transport facilities. “We are working on several plans to connect the underground metro station with the other public transport facilities. We are in talks with the other transport services regarding how to integrate the metro service,” said Sonawane.

