Rainfall intensifies across Pune ghat sections; red alert issued till July 4

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify further across the ghat sections of Pune district, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert till July 4, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. An orange alert has been issued for July 5.

In the city, meanwhile, Shivajinagar recorded 10 mm rainfall, Chinchwad 11.5 mm, Pashan 11 mm, Lohegaon 11 mm and NDA 6.5 mm. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

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According to rainfall data recorded till 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bhira recorded the highest rainfall in the region at 249 mm, followed by Dungerwadi 140 mm, Tamhini 120 mm, Dharavi 111 mm and Shirgaon 110 mm. Other areas that received significant rainfall included Koyna (Pophali) at 99 mm, Dawdi at 92 mm, Lonavala 74 mm, Ambone 68 mm and Koyna (Navja) 65 mm.

“Rainfall intensity is expected to increase over the ghat areas, with some places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Accordingly, alerts have been issued. Pune city is likely to receive light to isolated moderate rainfall till July 4,” said S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune.

In the city, meanwhile, Shivajinagar recorded 10 mm rainfall, Chinchwad 11.5 mm, Pashan 11 mm, Lohegaon 11 mm and NDA 6.5 mm.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3, which is expected to strengthen the southwest monsoon over central India. This is likely to keep monsoon activity active over Maharashtra and other parts of central India for the next five to six days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3, which is expected to strengthen the southwest monsoon over central India. This is likely to keep monsoon activity active over Maharashtra and other parts of central India for the next five to six days. {{/usCountry}}

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The weather department has forecast widespread rainfall across Maharashtra, with extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

On July 2, the Western Ghats, including the ghat sections of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. A red alert has been issued for these regions. Marathwada and Vidarbha are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

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The active monsoon conditions are likely to continue on July 3 and 4, with widespread showers across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in the Western Ghats, while isolated areas may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Although rainfall intensity is likely to reduce marginally on July 5, the IMD has forecast continued monsoon activity. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan and the Western Ghats, where an orange alert has been issued.