Realtors booked in Pune for duping senior citizen of 57 lakh

Two realtors from the city were booked on Thursday for allegedly duping an elderly man of ₹57 lakh after promising two flats and a commercial shop.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 420,465,468,471 and 34 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Nagarkar and Amol Nagarkar, both residents of Ganesh Villa in Vadgaon Budruk area.

A complaint was lodged by Mukteshwar Babasaheb Jadhav (66), a resident of Dhankawadi area of Pune city.

Jadhav retired from private company and was working as a real estate agent. Jadhav decided to purchase two flats and a commercial shop for his son.

So, he decided to invest in Nagarkar’s ‘Audumbar Height’ project in Dhankawadi in January 2021. During the time of the agreement, the accused handed over fake government purchase documents of the properties and accepted payment of ₹57 lakh through cheque and online mode.

According to the complainant, the accused sold the same property to another buyer Asaram Tribhuwan and duped him.

Rahul Yadav, assistant police inspector, Sinhagad Road police station, said, “When the complainant realised that he was duped with forged documents, he approached us. We have sent documents to the concerned Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) authority and found it was fake. Hence we have registered an FIR against the accused.’’

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 420,465,468,471 and 34 of the IPC and assistant police inspector Yadav is investigating the case further.