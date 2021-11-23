Recalibration of rickshaw meters to charge new fares begins in Pune

PUNE Autorickshaw owners in the city have begun to recalibrate meters, as the revised fares are applicable from November 22.

However, the RTO has given time till January 31, 2022 for rickshaws to have meters recalibrated.

“With today being day one of meter recalibration, a few drivers approached us for the same and many also just inquired about the procedure. The procedure is not long and for one auto it only takes 15 minutes if all the documents are cleared. It is good thing RTO has given all of them time as the number of autorickshaw drivers is more in PMC and PCMC,” said Shivaji Lohokare, who runs a meter recalibration service at Dandekar Pul.

There are 27 such meter outlets in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where autorickshaws can upgrade.

The fares will be increased to Rs21 instead of Rs18 for the first 1.5 km and thereafter, Rs14 for every km, according to revised rates approved by Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division.

Fares have been increased by Rs3 for the first 1.5 km and Rs2 for every km thereafter.

“We have given them time till January 31, 2022, and the procedure will take time. After upgrading their meters, autorickshaw drivers need to come to the RTO for meter testing,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

Currently there are 72,000 autorickshaws are plying in Pune and there are 550 auto stands.

“I will upgrade my meter in 10-15 days, today is first day but majority of autorickshaws are plying with same old rates. RTO has not made compulsion,” said Dhanjay Shinde who plies his autorickshaw at Chandini chowk.

Another auto driver Rakesh Ghule from Deccan Gymkhana said, “Those auto drivers who have paperwork cleared only they can upgrade meters.Many don’t have all the papers so first they will have to clear all the documents.”

