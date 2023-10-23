Reckless PMPML driver arrested for driving bus in reverse

PUNE:

While no one was injured, PMPML have suspended the driver, Nilesh Sawant. (HT PHOTO)

A harrowing incident unfolded on Saturday at Senapati Bapat Road, leaving commuters on the road shocked and passengers inside the bus terrified as a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) driver, carelessly drove the bus in reverse, endangering the lives of everyone on board.

According to Chaturshringi Police Station officials, the incident happened on Saturday afternoon on Senapati Bapat Road when the PMPML bus driver, enraged by an argument with a car driver, carelessly drove the bus in reverse, putting passengers’ lives at risk.

While no one was injured in the incident, a few vehicles suffered minor damages, whereas PMPML has suspended the concerned driver, identified as Nilesh Dnyaneshwar Sawant (31) resident of Warje-Malwadi and originally hailing from Satara district.

Following the incident, police arrested the driver amid a video of the entire incident going viral on social media, reviving the memories of the 2012 incident when a State Transport bus driver had hijacked a vehicle from Swargate depot and mowed down as many as 12 vehicles.

In the latest incident, commuters on the street who witnessed the incident reported hearing frantic shouts for help from passengers, but the driver continued to take the bus in reverse, ignoring their pleas for him to stop.

The incident occurred between Ratna Memorial Hospital and JW Marriot Hotel, raising concerns about the safety of public transportation in the city.

Police officials said the accused Sawant was operating from Warje-Malwadi to Chinchwad PMPML on Saturday. At around 1:30 pm, he was taking the bus to the left side of the road. At that time a car driver on the left side of the road thought that the bus driver was deliberately pushing him wide.

When both vehicles halted at the Ratna Memorial Hospital traffic signal, the drivers were involved in arguments. According to the police, the car driver asked the bus driver to stop the bus, but he went ahead.

Assistant police inspector (API) Santosh Koli of the Chatuhshringi police station said, “When the bus was near JW Marriott hotel, he thought that car driver was following him, and he may have attacked him. Hence, he drove the bus in reverse and tried to damage the car.’’

Koli further said that passengers inside the bus quickly realised the imminent danger and began shouting for help. However, their pleas went unheard as the bus continued in reverse without stopping, putting their lives in grave danger.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector at Chatuhshringi police station said, “We have conducted an alcohol test of the driver, and it was negative. We have arrested the driver under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.’’

According to police, nearby commuters and pedestrians tried to alert the driver to the potential disaster, but their efforts were wasted. The bus continued to move in reverse until it collided with a car. Locals immediately called the police and police Sushil Lokhande reached the spot. After the investigation, he filed a police complaint against bus driver Nilesh Sawant, leading to the latter’s arrest.

Chairman and managing director of PMPML, Sachindra Pratap Singh said that bus driver Sawant has been suspended from his duty and the public transport entity has initiated a detailed inquiry against him.

Singh said, “Immediately after the incident our duty manager suspended him and initiated a detailed inquiry against him. To avoid such incidents PMPML has been holding regular awareness campaigns/seminars for PMPML workers about what to do and what not to do. In such seminars our experienced drivers/conductors who have zero accident record use to motivate others by sharing their experiences,” Singh said.

Singh also appealed to commuters that instead of being involved in heated arguments with PMPML bus and conductors they should approach the PMPML administration so that the administration can take necessary actions against them.

