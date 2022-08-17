Regional authorisation committee at Sassoon to hold third meeting on August 18

So far two cases of kidney transplants have been approved by the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital. On August 18, the committee at Sassoon will meet for the third time since its formation on June 15 this year and will be discussing one case which had discrepancies in documentation and two more cases for transplant.

The regional authorisation committee is responsible for giving a green signal for live organ transplant cases, especially in the case of kidney transplants across Pune.

The previous committee was dissolved in April this year after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case. The Directorate of Medical Education (DMER) gave a nod to Sassoon General Hospital to reconstitute the new regional authorisation committee on June 15 which has now authorised these transplants.

Dr Bharti Daswani, superintendent at BJ General Medical College and Sassoon Hospital and the chairman of the regional authorisation committee, said that in the second meeting two approvals were given and one was put on hold due to discrepancies in the documentation.

“These two approvals were from patients who came from foreign countries. So, the relationship status of the donor and recipients was given by their respective embassies. Whereas the third patient, who was from Kolhapur has some discrepancies. So, we have sent the documents for verification in the respective village. The donor is the mother-in-law and the recipient is the son-in-law, the genotype was matched. However, other documents are all recent. So, we have sent that case for reverification. The surgery will be performed in a Pune-based hospital,” said Dr Daswani.

She added that the committee is emphasising genotype to establish the relationship between the donor and the recipient.

“Along with this, documentation has to be completed. Two more patients have applied. Their application will be reviewed in the meeting on August 18. One of these applications is a No-Objection- certificate (NOC) for the transplant surgery that will be performed in Karnataka,” said Dr Daswani.