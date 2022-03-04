Relay room catches fire at Dapodi station, none injured

PUNE The ‘relay room’ caught fire at the Dapodi railway station on Friday at around 7.15 pm, after which the traffic movement on the Pune-Mumbai route was disrupted for around 40 minutes.

No one was hurt or injured in the incident, said, officials.

Five trains on the Pune-Mumbai route were affected and the fire was brought under control within half an hour and all the senior railway officials from the Pune railway division rushed to the spot.

As per the information given by the railways, the reason behind the fire is not yet known and it will be found out only after a detailed inquiry of the incident.

There is machinery work done from so no when was present in the room when the fire started. With the help of the fire brigade jawans, it was immediately brought under control.

“When the fire incident happened five trains were on the way to cross this station. So for precautionary measures, these trains were stopped at a nearby railway station. Two trains were from the Pune junction side which includes one local train between Pune to Lonavla which was stopped at Shivajinagar station and another long-distance train Mysore to Ajmer Express which was halted at Khadki station. Whereas from Mumbai side Deccan Queen train was stopped at Dehu road station, the local train stopped at Chinchwad station and Panvel to Nanded Express train was stopped at Pimpri station,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

“Once the fire was brought under control and after checking the safety, train operations resumed after 40 minutes. To do a detailed inquiry of this entire fire incident a committee of five senior officials has been formed by the Pune railway division and they will submit their report soon,” he added.