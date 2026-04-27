Repeated PMPML accidents leave citizens worried

A series of alarming incidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses over the past 8 days has triggered serious safety concerns among citizens across Pune. Within this short span, at least three to four accidents have been reported, including buses allegedly driven recklessly colliding with two-wheelers, one crashing into a roadside shop, and another reportedly hitting a woman in the latest incident.

Although no injuries were reported, the crash caused substantial property damage and panic in the crowded locality. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The repeated nature of these mishaps has created a growing sense of fear among daily commuters and pedestrians.

The most significant incident occurred on April 21 at the busy Appa Balwant Chowk area, where a PMPML bus operating between Wadgaon and Pune Station lost control and rammed into a roadside shop after veering off the road from the Swargate side.

Although no injuries were reported, the crash caused substantial property damage and panic in the crowded locality. Taking serious note of the incident, PMPML authorities suspended driver Balu Chavan (badge no. 5272) on April 23 and constituted an inquiry committee headed by co-managing director Alice Pore, directing it to submit a detailed report within seven days.

Soon after, on April 24, another accident took place at Vanaz Chowk in Kothrud, where a PMPML bus reportedly suffered brake failure and rammed into a stationary municipal garbage collection vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving a sanitation worker critically injured after being thrown onto the road.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The injured worker was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where his condition remains serious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured worker was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where his condition remains serious. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Adding to the list of troubling incidents, a 20-year-old man identified as Gopal Balramsingh Rana was detained by Pune police after allegedly stealing a PMPML bus from the Dengle Bridge bus stand in the Deccan area on Saturday. He reportedly drove the bus recklessly through traffic, even taking wrong-side turns, before being intercepted near Goodluck Chowk. The episode caused panic among motorists and further exposed gaps in operational security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the list of troubling incidents, a 20-year-old man identified as Gopal Balramsingh Rana was detained by Pune police after allegedly stealing a PMPML bus from the Dengle Bridge bus stand in the Deccan area on Saturday. He reportedly drove the bus recklessly through traffic, even taking wrong-side turns, before being intercepted near Goodluck Chowk. The episode caused panic among motorists and further exposed gaps in operational security. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These repeated incidents have left citizens anxious and demanding urgent corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These repeated incidents have left citizens anxious and demanding urgent corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s becoming frightening to even stand near PMPML buses now. Every other day, there is an accident being reported,” said Pratik Jadhav, a commuter from Kothrud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s becoming frightening to even stand near PMPML buses now. Every other day, there is an accident being reported,” said Pratik Jadhav, a commuter from Kothrud. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another resident from Deccan, Mitali Pandhare, added, “Public transport is supposed to be safe, but right now it feels like a risk. Authorities must act before something more serious happens.”

A senior PMPML official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “We are taking these incidents very seriously. Detailed investigations are underway, and necessary corrective measures, including stricter driver monitoring and enhanced maintenance checks, will be implemented to ensure passenger and public safety.”

public transport See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON