Replica of Ram temple becoming popular from ward development fund in Pune

PUNE: After cement roads, library, smart bus stops one more trend becoming popular among the elected members for spending from their ward development fund and it is the replica of Prabhu Ram Chandra temple proposed at Ayodhya. Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) members are doing it.

Pune Municipal Corporation erected third replica at Raja Mantri garden located at Erandwana.

BJP corporator Deepak Pote erected it from his ward development fund. Earlier BJP member Mahesh Wabale erected such replica near Treasure Park on Ambil Odha bridge.

Recently BJP member Varsha Tapkir approved almost Rs2 crore fund for erecting such huge Shree Ram Memorial at Ambegaon-Dhankawadi pathar.

All three replicas came in last one year. Even sources said that some more BJP workers planned to it at various places from their ward development fund. It shows that this is new trend to do it from ward development fund.

Earlier there were trends like erecting cement concrete roads, erecting smart bus stop, distributing jute bags but now Ram Temple replica is likely to become new trend among the elected members to spend their funds.

BJP member Wabale said, “I did the first replica in the city but I used my own funds for erecting it. The rest of the arch is erected by PMC funds but the replica on it is my own personal funds.”

Civic activist Vijay Kumbhar objected it and said, “As per the law and Supreme court guideline, civic body cannot spend on religious structures. Actually, Municipal commissioner is responsible for allowing such works from ward development funds.”