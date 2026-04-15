Report flags major gaps in waste management across Maha

PUNE: A compliance report – filed on April 2 under the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016; and submitted by the Maharashtra chief secretary to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) following directions from the tribunal’s principal bench in December 2025 – has flagged persistent, systemic deficiencies in the state’s waste management framework, including a stark mismatch between waste generation and processing capacity among others.

The compliance report filed on April 2 was submitted by Maharashtra chief secretary to the National Green Tribunal following directions from the tribunal’s principal bench in December 2025 ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The detailed affidavit – filed by state chief secretary to the NGT, Rajesh Aggarwal; and based on inputs from urban local bodies (ULBs) compiled through a four-member committee constituted in January – reveals that Maharashtra’s ULBs generate over 26,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, with collection and transportation efficiency nearing 100% but a processing gap of 5,437 tonnes per day (TPD), reflecting mounting pressure on infrastructure amid rapid urbanisation.

Of the total waste generated, around 14,486 TPD is biodegradable while over 10,000 TPD comprises dry recyclable material. Though composting and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) facilities are operational, their output remains insufficient to bridge the gap, and the state has set a target of December 2027 to eliminate this shortfall.

Furthermore, legacy waste continues to pose a major challenge with the state having 334 dump sites with over 4.09 crore tonnes of accumulated waste. While bio-mining and remediation efforts are underway, the state aims to clear this backlog by December 2028.

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{{^usCountry}} A similar trend is reflected by sewage management. Against a daily generation of 9,073 million litres per day (MLD), the state has a treatment gap of 3,872 MLD despite an installed capacity of 7,399 MLD, indicating underutilisation and inefficiencies. Sewer connectivity remains incomplete, with full coverage targeted by January 2032. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar trend is reflected by sewage management. Against a daily generation of 9,073 million litres per day (MLD), the state has a treatment gap of 3,872 MLD despite an installed capacity of 7,399 MLD, indicating underutilisation and inefficiencies. Sewer connectivity remains incomplete, with full coverage targeted by January 2032. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cities such as Greater Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad account for some of the highest gaps between waste generation and processing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cities such as Greater Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad account for some of the highest gaps between waste generation and processing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile in a parallel submission, the NGT-appointed amicus curiae (friend of the court) raised concerns that the state’s reported progress masks deeper structural issues. The affidavit called for real-time monitoring systems using GPS and GIS for both solid and liquid waste, along with online grievance platforms to raise accountability. The amicus also stressed more strict enforcement for bulk waste generators, and mandatory segregation of waste into wet, dry and sanitary categories at source. It flagged the absence of reliable data on construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and lack of clarity on disposal of sanitary and household biomedical waste. Raising concerns over plastic waste, the affidavit recommended strengthening extended producer responsibility (EPR) through buy-back centres and reverse logistics, and suggested a ban on low-value plastics. On sewage, it highlighted a yawning gap between generation and treatment, attributing it to underperforming sewage treatment plants (STPs) and low household connectivity. It recommended decentralised treatment systems in select areas and performance-linked incentives for ULBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile in a parallel submission, the NGT-appointed amicus curiae (friend of the court) raised concerns that the state’s reported progress masks deeper structural issues. The affidavit called for real-time monitoring systems using GPS and GIS for both solid and liquid waste, along with online grievance platforms to raise accountability. The amicus also stressed more strict enforcement for bulk waste generators, and mandatory segregation of waste into wet, dry and sanitary categories at source. It flagged the absence of reliable data on construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and lack of clarity on disposal of sanitary and household biomedical waste. Raising concerns over plastic waste, the affidavit recommended strengthening extended producer responsibility (EPR) through buy-back centres and reverse logistics, and suggested a ban on low-value plastics. On sewage, it highlighted a yawning gap between generation and treatment, attributing it to underperforming sewage treatment plants (STPs) and low household connectivity. It recommended decentralised treatment systems in select areas and performance-linked incentives for ULBs. {{/usCountry}}

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No data on Pune & Nashik raises concerns

Despite detailing waste generation and processing across several ULBs, the report does not include data for Pune and Nashik — two of the state’s largest cities. Experts termed the omission a serious concern, noting that both cities face mounting waste challenges and infrastructure constraints. According to them, the absence of data makes it difficult to assess the scale of the problem or ensure accountability.

City growth adding pressure on waste systems

“In Pune, both solid and legacy waste management have become major concerns. We recently saw a fire at a dumping site in Loni Kalbhor that affected nearby institutions. At the same time, rapid urban expansion is increasing waste and sewage generation, putting pressure on the already inadequate infrastructure,” said green activist Sarang Yadwadkar. He added that waste segregation remains a key challenge. “Solid waste management cannot be the government’s responsibility alone. Citizens’ participation is crucial to reduce the burden,” he said.

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Waste crisis impacting ecology and wildlife

Poor waste management is also taking a toll on Maharashtra’s ecology. Conservationists and forest officials flagged rising incidents linked to unregulated dumping.

Wildlife rescuer Nachiket Avdhani cited a recent incident in Beed where a leopard fell into a garbage-filled well, complicating rescue efforts. Authorities also raised concerns about the growing presence of stray dogs near forest areas due to waste dumping, which is affecting native species such as wolves in parts of Pune by disrupting natural habitats and food chains.

Impact on public health

Aditi Deodhar, project director of Mission City Chakra at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and founding member of Living River Foundation, said that open dumping of mixed waste creates a continuous cycle of pollution affecting air, water, soil and human life.

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“When waste piles become compacted and oxygen is limited, wet waste undergoes anaerobic decomposition, generating methane gas. Methane is highly flammable, often leading to dump fires, and is also a potent greenhouse gas, far more impactful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat. Dumped waste also releases hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide, which severely degrade air quality and directly affect public health,” she said.

She further explained that rainwater percolating through such waste forms leachate—a toxic liquid containing heavy metals, pathogens and chemical contaminants. “This leachate seeps into soil layers, eventually reaching groundwater aquifers and contaminating drinking water sources, posing serious long-term health risks,” she added.

Highlighting another growing concern, Deodhar pointed to plastic waste breaking down into microplastics. “These microplastics are carried through air and water and eventually enter the food chain, including agricultural produce. Studies indicate that on average, an individual may be ingesting microplastics equivalent to the size of a credit card within a week, which poses significant health risks,” she said.

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Referring specifically to Pune, she noted that the issue is not limited to waste transportation and processing. “Waste generation itself needs urgent attention. Even a modest reduction in the volume of waste generated in the city can have substantial impact on the overall problem,” Deodhar said.

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