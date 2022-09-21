Residents, corporators oppose PMC’s plan to build an animal hospital in Hadapsar

Both residents and elected members of Hadapsar have opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision to build an animal hospital in the area, and demanded that the PMC cancel the plan else they will approach the courts for justice.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday approved the proposal for a hospital for animals, mainly stray dogs. The PMC is constructing the hospital with the help of a private organisation. “The PMC plans to erect the hospital at Hadapsar or Ramtekadi to treat animals, mainly strays. There were a total 1.5 lakh stray dogs under the PMC but the number has increased after the 34 villages merged with the municipal corporation,” Kumar said.

“The PMC gets 15 to 20 complaints daily of animals getting injured. As the civic body does not have its own hospital, it is not possible to treat these animals. The PMC plans to run this hospital with the help of ‘Mission Possible’,” Kumar said.

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Yogesh Sasane opposed the move and said, “The PMC commissioner has approved the project for 30 years. We do not want the project in the Hadapsar area. In the last five years, the PMC has approved garbage processing plants capable of processing nearly 2,200 metric tonne of garbage in the Hadapsar constituency assembly. Now they are adding animal hospitals as well.”

“We too want other infrastructure projects in Hadapsar but we only find garbage processing plants and now this animal hospital being approved in the area. The hospital should be approved in other localities and not Hadapsar else we will move court,” Sasane said.

Resident Ramesh Magar said, “Ideally, such a project should be based out of another society where citizens have greater love for stray dogs. It should be either at Prabhat road or Kothrud.”

Another resident Isha Mali said, “We are not opposing the hospital for strays. But our point is why should only projects like garbage processing plants and hospitals for strays come up in our locality. We want other projects like gardens etc. The PMC should carry out a survey and check from where the maximum complaints related to strays are received. They should erect a hospital in that area.”

