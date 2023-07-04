Pune Cantonment residents demand SOP for operating crematorium

Residents have demanded that the Pune Cantonment Board administration ready a Standard Operating Principle (SOP) for operating the gas furnace Muktidham crematorium at Dhobighat which has been shut due to technical snags for the past few days. This has forced family members to complete the last rites in the wood pyre amidst heavy rains. For the last two years, the old electric crematorium was closed due to the collapse of its large chimney due to rain. Since this electric power station of the crematorium was more than 20 years old, it was constantly shutting down due to several technical failures.

Muktidham crematorium at Dhobighat has been shut for the past few days due to technical snag. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

After receiving severe reprimand from the residents, the electric department has carried out functional repairs and kept the facility running for the end users during monsoon. However, area residents are wary and feel that it might run into technical issues in the near future and cause problems for the area residents.

As it had to be kept on for 24 hours, the electricity bill was ₹1 lakh per month. With PCBs financial situation deteriorating, it was not possible to repair or construct a new one, as a solution to all this, the board in collaboration with Lions Club Bibvewadi constructed two pollution-free gas furnace crematoriums worth ₹1.25 crore through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Currently, the gas furnace crematorium is working on six cylinders weighing 47 kg each. Four cylinders work with regulators while the other two cylinders cannot be used as they do not have regulators and it will take a few months to start.

The electric department of PCB in a statement has said that all the grievances of area residents would be addressed.

Social activist Atish Kurhade said, “ We want the best facilities for the area residents but unfortunately things are not moving in the right direction at PCB gas furnace crematorium. We need an SOP in place to prevent future hassle for the families who come for cremation.”