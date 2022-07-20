Residents furious over damaged road in Tingrenagar

PUNE A 1.5km stretch of road between the airport and Tingrenagar – constructed around eight months ago by a private contractor through the road department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely since the beginning of heavy rains. Residents are complaining about the poor quality of the road even as sand and small stones used to build the road break loose every day, causing pedestrians and bikers to slip and injure themselves. According to the residents, there is hardly any tar used in the construction of this road and apart from cleaning the road, the PMC has not provided any permanent solution despite repeated complaints.

Pawan Dahinje, a resident, said, “I travel daily by this road for my work and since last week, sand has been breaking loose due to the heavy rains. So far, I have slipped twice. It is dangerous for two-wheeler riders and the quality of the road is poor. So, it should be repaired on priority for if anyone gets seriously injured, who is to be held responsible!”

According to the residents, since the past five days, the civic body is sending contract labourers daily to clear the sand and stones. However, the sand and stones once again break loose after showers resume. Vinod Pawar, a resident and secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing, said, “We have raised this issue with officials from the PMC road department and even lodged an official complaint with the PMC. But apart from removing the sand from the spot, there is no firm action taken to repair this road by filling up tar in a good amount. We also demand that the private contractor who constructed this road be blacklisted as it has suffered damage in just a few months.”

However, an executive engineer of the PMC road department on condition of anonymity said, “We are currently cleaning up the sand from the spot and certainly, the road will be repaired soon by our workers. We are carrying out a review of this road as the sand is breaking loose in just a few months since its construction. If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned contractor.”