RESQ transit centre treats animals beyond district borders

The forest department and RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC Bavdhan), a 35,000 sq. ft. facility which has the capacity to house 120 wildlife animals based on the type of species has now gone beyond Pune city and district in lending their expertise in treating and rescuing animals.

The latest animals to be treated were pangolin which was found in Raigad and a hyena in Nashik.

According to Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest, “The work done at TTC is rapidly getting known through the district now that there have been 70 animals rescued and treated at the centre. The rescue and release of the pangolin from wildlife traffickers who had kept her tied in a jute bag for days, with help from Satara and Junnar forest divisions and the RESQ team travelled a long distance where they hiked deep inside the forest to release the pangolin at a safe and secure location.”

The Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre has 16 mammals which includes Indian Hyena, Indian Jackals, Pangolin, Barking Deer and several monkeys, 14 reptiles which includes different species of turtles, tortoises and some injured snakes under recovery and 40 birds - Bonellis Eagles, Eurasian Eagle Owls, Spotted Owlets, Black Shouldered Kites, Parakeets and several others.

The team also managed to save 37 Star-Back Tortoises from Pune and Thane Forest Department that were repatriated in Chandrapur near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) after a 16-hour journey by road.

“Several forest departments send animals to us from outside Pune division. Either orphans for special rehabilitate or critical cases needing surgery and intensive post-operative treatment and care,” said Sumedh Tarde, RESQ volunteer.

“Wildlife comes to us in very critical condition or as orphans, and their treatment and rehabilitation is challenging. Some are more resilient and some are very sensitive. Our rehabilitation success rate which is based on how many fully recover and go back to their natural habitat varies between 60-85 per cent based on species,” said Neha Panchamia, founder RESQ Charitable Trust.

The forest department and RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC Bavdhan), a 35,000 sq. ft. facility which has the capacity to house 120 wildlife animals based on the type of species has now gone beyond Pune city and district in lending their expertise in treating and rescuing animals. The latest animals to be treated were pangolin which was found in Raigad and a hyena in Nashik. According to Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest, “The work done at TTC is rapidly getting known through the district now that there have been 70 animals rescued and treated at the centre. The rescue and release of the pangolin from wildlife traffickers who had kept her tied in a jute bag for days, with help from Satara and Junnar forest divisions and the RESQ team travelled a long distance where they hiked deep inside the forest to release the pangolin at a safe and secure location.” The Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre has 16 mammals which includes Indian Hyena, Indian Jackals, Pangolin, Barking Deer and several monkeys, 14 reptiles which includes different species of turtles, tortoises and some injured snakes under recovery and 40 birds - Bonellis Eagles, Eurasian Eagle Owls, Spotted Owlets, Black Shouldered Kites, Parakeets and several others. The team also managed to save 37 Star-Back Tortoises from Pune and Thane Forest Department that were repatriated in Chandrapur near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) after a 16-hour journey by road. “Several forest departments send animals to us from outside Pune division. Either orphans for special rehabilitate or critical cases needing surgery and intensive post-operative treatment and care,” said Sumedh Tarde, RESQ volunteer. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Rampant exotic plantations have reduced avian diversity across Pune: study Forest department working to prevent repeat of 2019 flash floods Indian women’s rugby team captain Vahbiz Bharucha optimistic of the sport’s future PMC ward offices, departments disobey standing committee’s decision on expenditure “Wildlife comes to us in very critical condition or as orphans, and their treatment and rehabilitation is challenging. Some are more resilient and some are very sensitive. Our rehabilitation success rate which is based on how many fully recover and go back to their natural habitat varies between 60-85 per cent based on species,” said Neha Panchamia, founder RESQ Charitable Trust.