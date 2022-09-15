Re-start fragmented land deed registration process: ministers

Pune: State revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil chaired a special meeting on land deed registration at Mantralaya on Wednesday.

During the meeting, it was discussed that complaints were received about non-registration of fragmented land parcels and flats within grampanchayat limits in the state due to which common flat holders were facing difficulties. It was suggested that the department of Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp (IGR) should immediately submit a proposal regarding the immediate commencement of registration until the oppressive conditions in gunthewari- based system are removed.

The officials termed it as a positive decision. Nitin Kareer, principal secretary of revenue department; IGR Shravan Hardikar, officials of revenue and registration departments attended the meet.

Both the ministers stated that the High Court had not given any stay to Article 44/1 (i) of the Maharashtra Registration Rules, 1961 and expressed their belief that the registration of deeds will start soon and ordered officials to submit a proposal.

The meeting also discussed whether the law can be changed in the next assembly session so that common people get permanent relief. Also, during the extension of Gunthewari Act of 2001, there were very few cases of Gunthewari within Municipalities or PMRDA limits due to the imposition of oppressive conditions and exorbitant fines. Therefore, efforts will be made to give justice to the common people by reforming this too and a positive decision will be taken by holding a meeting with the chief minister and deputy chief minister, the ministers said.

