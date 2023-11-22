‘Restaurant-on-wheels’ rolls out at Pune railway station

Punekars will now be able to enjoy delicious food at affordable rates in a coach restaurant at Pune railway station.

The “restaurant on wheels” is housed in an old railway coach located near the parking lot behind the main building of Pune railway station. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A rail coach restaurant under the Railways’ food-on-wheels concept will be inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey at the Pune Railway Station at 11 am on Wednesday. Under the concept, an abandoned railway coach has been converted into a restaurant.

The “restaurant on wheels” is housed in an old railway coach located near the parking lot behind the main building of Pune railway station. The round-the-clock restaurant with attractive design and decoration has a dining place with 10 tables that could accommodates 40 patrons. The interior of the restaurant is based on rail-themed settings.

Under the Railways’ food-on-wheels concept, the first restaurant in the country was opened at Margaon station, followed by the second at Asansol railway station in West Bengal on February 26, 2020. The Central Railway started “restaurant on wheels” in Mumbai and Nagpur. The first restaurant in Pune division was opened at Chinchwad railway station in December 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The restaurant at the railway station premises will provide excellent food to the common man and railway passengers alike,” said Ramdas Bhise, Pune Rail Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Divisional Commercial Manager.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON