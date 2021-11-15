Restoration of Maratha Memorial in Pune Camp ahead of event on November 19

A 5,000 square feet Maratha Memorial located at a junction on Coyaji road in Camp is currently being beautified by the public works department (PWD), ahead of the forthcoming celebrations scheduled to take place on November 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 19, 35 ex-servicemen will be felicitated at the venue.

The British-era stone monument was constructed to commemorate those who had laid down their lives in World-War I (1914-18).

Nearly 1.8 million Indian soldiers fought for the British Indian Army in World War I, and,000 lost their lives. Of them 5,000 came from those areas which are a part of the state of Maharashtra.

The memorial mentions every infantry division from the region that fought in the war. The foundation stone was laid in 1921 by the Prince of Wales. The troops and veterans of the Maratha Light Infantry (MLI) of the Indian Army observe the ‘regimental day’ at the memorial on February 4 every year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memorial houses three cannons belonging to the Mughal era. Farsi language expert Nikhil Paranjpe says that a name of one of the cannons is “Fatte Kusha”.

“The cannon is from the artillery of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and his name and ranks have been inscribed on the cannon which was moulded in 1667 by Muhammad Ali Arab. Also mentioned is the total weight and usage of gunpowder on the cannon,” Paranjpe says.

The board has the name of Sakal Maratha Samaj which has played a central role in the preservation and commemoration of monuments.

MLC Anant Gadgil sanctioned Rs7 lakh towards the beautification of the project.

Currently, masons are busy fixing granite flooring around the monument and the black stone structure has been painted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social worker Rajabhau Chavan said, “This national memorial has been ignored by the PCB and is of heritage value which reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers. There is no security guard at the premises which makes it easy for anti-social elements to gain entry into the memorial complex. We demand that the board administration take strong and effective steps for preservation and protection of the historic monument.”