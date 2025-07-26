Restrictions imposed to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle

Pune: To check growing outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in Pune district, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday declared strict restrictions for the city. The disease, which affects bovine animals (excluding buffaloes), has been spreading across nine talukas in the district, said officials. Karad, India - Sept. 6, 2022: A cow suffering from lumpy skin disease at Wagheri Village in Karad, India, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Many animals have got the lumpy skin disease in the village and two cows have died. (HT PHOTO)

Suspected samples tested by the Regional Disease Investigation Laboratory in Aundh, Pune, have confirmed positive cases of contagious viral infection LSD. Jitendra Dudi, district collector and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, has declared the district a “controlled area” under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

PMC circular issued on Friday urges cattle owners, dairy farmers, NGOs and animal traders within the city limits to strictly follow the guidelines under the 2009 Animal Disease Control Act.

As per the orders, sale, purchase, or participation of cattle (excluding buffaloes) in markets, races, fairs, or exhibitions will only be permitted if the animals are vaccinated with the Goat Pox vaccine at least 28 days in advance, and are accompanied by a valid vaccination certificate and health report from a certified veterinarian. Movement of infected or exposed animals, fodder, hides, or related materials has been prohibited.

Dudi has ordered ring vaccination within a 5-kilometre radius of infection zones, deployment of additional veterinary staff where manpower is lacking, and strict implementation of barn sanitation, biosecurity protocols, and disinfection. He also appealed to cattle owners to immediately report suspected cases and seek treatment via the toll-free number 1962.

“LSD can be effectively contained with prompt treatment of infected animals, rigorous biosecurity, and 100% vaccination in affected areas. We have learned from past experiences that strict adherence to these measures prevents the disease from spreading further,” he said.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said, “As per a central government advisory, local bodies, including municipal corporations, councils, and gram panchayats, are implementing insect control programmes to curb the spread of disease through biting insects. Veterinary officials are closely monitoring the situation, and all necessary steps are being taken to contain the disease.”

Dr Ankush Parihar, deputy commissioner of animal husbandry, Pune said the cattle population in the district is 8.46 lakh. In the ongoing 2025-26 vaccination drive, 5.80 lakh doses of the Goat Pox vaccine have been distributed and 5.70 lakh animals have been vaccinated. Additional doses are being procured to cover the remaining and newly affected areas.

The district has reported 906 LSD cases in cattle till July 22, with 591 animals recovering after treatment and 15 deaths. Currently, 300 animals are under medical care, with the number steadily increasing. The worst-hit talukas include Shirur, Ambegaon, and Junnar.

(With agency inputs)