Home / Cities / Pune News / Results of 7K students withheld due to laxity on part of some SPPU-affiliated colleges

Results of 7K students withheld due to laxity on part of some SPPU-affiliated colleges

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Aug 09, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Some colleges affiliated to the SPPU did not report their students’ internal marks to the university due to which the varsity’s examination department is unable to announce the results of these students

As some colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have not registered their students’ marks in internal, external and practical examinations, the university will be retaining the results of around 7,000 students. Due to the laxity of these colleges, the students are likely to be deprived of higher education opportunities in this academic year.

Against this backdrop, the SPPU examination department has decided to open the link for these colleges to register their students’ marks online. For this, the colleges have been given three days from August 8 to 10 after which, the deadline will not be extended further, the examination department has warned. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Against this backdrop, the SPPU examination department has decided to open the link for these colleges to register their students’ marks online. For this, the colleges have been given three days from August 8 to 10 after which, the deadline will not be extended further, the examination department has warned. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As the SPPU’s Board of Examinations and Evaluation declared the results of the Bachelor’s and Master’s degree courses’ examinations over the last two weeks, students of the university, especially last year students, are relieved. However, some colleges affiliated to the SPPU did not report their students’ internal marks to the university due to which the varsity’s examination department is unable to announce the results of these students.

As per the information shared by the SPPU, the assessment section has been created before. If the college does not register the marks of its students online, the results of its students are withheld. While the results of the remaining students have been declared, the number of students whose results have not yet been declared is quite large.

Against this backdrop, the SPPU examination department has decided to open the link for these colleges to register their students’ marks online. For this, the colleges have been given three days from August 8 to 10 after which, the deadline will not be extended further, the examination department has warned.

A senior official from the SPPU examination department on condition of anonymity said, “Colleges are expected to record the internal marks accorded to students in time. However, due to the poor planning of some colleges, students must wait for their results. It has the highest concentration of students, especially from the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out