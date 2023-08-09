Results of 7K students withheld due to laxity on part of some SPPU-affiliated colleges

As some colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have not registered their students’ marks in internal, external and practical examinations, the university will be retaining the results of around 7,000 students. Due to the laxity of these colleges, the students are likely to be deprived of higher education opportunities in this academic year. Against this backdrop, the SPPU examination department has decided to open the link for these colleges to register their students’ marks online. For this, the colleges have been given three days from August 8 to 10 after which, the deadline will not be extended further, the examination department has warned. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As the SPPU’s Board of Examinations and Evaluation declared the results of the Bachelor’s and Master’s degree courses’ examinations over the last two weeks, students of the university, especially last year students, are relieved. However, some colleges affiliated to the SPPU did not report their students’ internal marks to the university due to which the varsity’s examination department is unable to announce the results of these students.

As per the information shared by the SPPU, the assessment section has been created before. If the college does not register the marks of its students online, the results of its students are withheld. While the results of the remaining students have been declared, the number of students whose results have not yet been declared is quite large.

Against this backdrop, the SPPU examination department has decided to open the link for these colleges to register their students’ marks online. For this, the colleges have been given three days from August 8 to 10 after which, the deadline will not be extended further, the examination department has warned.

A senior official from the SPPU examination department on condition of anonymity said, “Colleges are expected to record the internal marks accorded to students in time. However, due to the poor planning of some colleges, students must wait for their results. It has the highest concentration of students, especially from the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON