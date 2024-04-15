Retired ENT surgeon duped of 5.37cr in lure of ‘space in heaven’

A 67-year-old retired ENT surgeon from Kondhwa was allegedly duped to the tune of ₹5.37 crore by offering religious services and a ‘space in heaven.’ The incident was reported between October 2018 and April 2024 in Pune’s Kondhwa area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported between October 2018 and April 2024 in Kondhwa. The suspects have been identified as Sadiq Sheikh, Yasmin Sheikh, Etesham Sheikh, Aman Sheikh, and Raj Narsu.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to police officials, suspects allegedly exploited the doctor’s trust before asking him for money. As per the information, the accused promised the victim spiritual merit and the prospect of heaven. Under the guise of religious persuasion, they induced the doctor to procure 11 reward certificates of various properties in their names. Additionally, they allegedly coerced him into surrendering his assets, including cash, gold articles, and gold biscuits, purportedly for their spiritual endeavours.

“Initially the suspects came in contact with the doctor over religious talks and gained his confidence. By luring the victim through spirituality, righteousness, and a space in heaven, the suspects transferred on their names the documents of 11 properties,” stated the FIR.

According to FIR, the suspects also obtained gold bars and cash from the victim while transferring the sum from the Demat account.

The victim who was working in Saudi Arabia, according to FIR, came in contact with the suspects during a religious ceremony. When the doctor realised the deception and demanded the return of his assets, the accused reportedly refused to comply.

Subsequently, the victim filed a police complaint at the Kondhwa police station.