The Maharashtra State Chief Controlling Revenue Authority, Pune, has rejected the appeal filed by Amadea Enterprises LLP and upheld an order imposing nearly ₹21 crore in stamp duty and penalty in connection with the Mundhwa land transaction.

The authority held that the exemption claim was invalid and upheld recovery proceedings. (HT)

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In an order dated April 28, 2026, chief controlling revenue authority Ravindra Binwade confirmed the December 10, 2025 order passed by the joint district registrar (Class-1) and collector of stamps, Pune city, in inspection case number 18100/2025, related to sale deed registration number 9018/2025.

The dispute pertains to a sale deed executed on May 20, 2025, through which nearly 40 acres of land in survey number 88 at Mundhwa, Pune, valued at ₹300 crore, was transferred to the company. While the annual statement of rates (ASR) valuation stood at ₹294.65 crore, stamp duty was assessed on the higher transaction value of ₹300 crore. However, the company paid only ₹500 as stamp duty, claiming a 100% exemption under the Maharashtra IT/ITES Policy 2023 on the basis of a Letter of Intent issued by the District Industries Centre (DIC), Pune.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority held that the exemption claim was invalid and upheld recovery proceedings. The company, in which Parth Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar, reportedly holds a 99% stake, has been granted liberty to challenge the order before the state government under Section 53B of the Maharashtra Stamp Act within 60 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority held that the exemption claim was invalid and upheld recovery proceedings. The company, in which Parth Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar, reportedly holds a 99% stake, has been granted liberty to challenge the order before the state government under Section 53B of the Maharashtra Stamp Act within 60 days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the stamp authorities had issued show-cause notices dated October 30, 2025, November 7, 2025, and November 10, 2025, and granted the company a hearing on December 4, 2025. The company appeared through its advocates and submitted a detailed written statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the stamp authorities had issued show-cause notices dated October 30, 2025, November 7, 2025, and November 10, 2025, and granted the company a hearing on December 4, 2025. The company appeared through its advocates and submitted a detailed written statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After examining the sale deed and related records, the joint district registrar (Class-1) and collector of stamps, Pune city, determined a total stamp duty liability of ₹21 crore on the transaction. This included 5% under Article 25(b)(i) of Schedule I of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, along with an additional 1% levy under Section 149A and another 1% under Section 149B of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After examining the sale deed and related records, the joint district registrar (Class-1) and collector of stamps, Pune city, determined a total stamp duty liability of ₹21 crore on the transaction. This included 5% under Article 25(b)(i) of Schedule I of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, along with an additional 1% levy under Section 149A and another 1% under Section 149B of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. {{/usCountry}}

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After adjusting the ₹500 already paid at the time of registration, the deficit stamp duty was calculated at ₹20,99,99,500. Penalty proceedings were also initiated under Section 39(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act. The penalty was calculated at 1% per month from the date of execution of the sale deed (May 20, 2025). As per the order, the penalty amounted to ₹1,46,99,765 up to December 19, 2025, with further accrual continuing until payment.

The collector of stamps also directed the company to deposit the dues within 60 days, failing which coercive recovery proceedings under Section 46 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act would be initiated.

Being aggrieved by the order, the appellant argued that once an instrument is registered, proceedings regarding deficit stamping must be initiated exclusively by the sub-registrar under Section 33A of the Act. It was contended that the collector’s direct invocation of Sections 33 and 39, without routing the matter through Section 33A, was without jurisdiction and therefore void.

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However, the authority rejected the argument. It held that Section 33A empowers a registering officer, after registration, to call for the instrument, provide a hearing, and impound it if necessary. This provision operates within the scope of the registering officer’s functions and does not restrict or override the independent powers and duties of the collector of stamps, Pune.

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