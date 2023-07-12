Pune hospital to get high-end Cyberknife equipment to treat cancer patients

In the first-of-its-kind treatment facility for tumour patients, Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) will start using the robot radiotherapy machine Cyberknife in August. The machine will help cut down long sessions of Radiation Therapy required by cancer patients which leaves them fatigued and nauseated. The technology will be used for small and extremely accurate dosages of radiation to kill cancer cells by reducing the course of treatment to a week. It is useful in treating specific tumour cases, which need great accuracy, and damage to healthy tissues is reduced drastically, said the officials.

Dr Purvez Grant, the managing trustee of RHC, said, “We will be the first hospital in western India to have the Cyberknife and this will benefit several patients coming to our facility for treatment. The number of cancer cases has increased in the country and due to this it is required to upgrade the treatment facilities for these patients. The treatment using Cyberknife for children aged 15 years will be free of cost. For regular patients it will cost around ₹5 to 6 lakhs for three to four sessions,” he said.

Dr Grant further informed that with the help of the machine, even deep seeded cancers like those in the brain, spine, or prostate can be targeted.

