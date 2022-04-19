Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been putting out clarifications to gain the public’s confidence. One of the issues raised is the monetisation of excess land or change in land use once the project comes up.
However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. Chief engineer Shrinivas Bonala said, “This was one of the suggestions given by the consultant like many other options including taking money from the central government or state government. However as of now, the project is being funded by the PMC itself.”
The PMC via its social media account has clarified that the statement that land will be sold for real estate development is not true. Rather, 92% of land along the 44 km stretch of the river will be used for the creation of riparian zones while thick forestation will be developed on 8% of the land. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
However, activists have questioned this by stating that the DPR clearly mentions that the development rights of government-owned plots can be given to private players. Sarang Yadwadkar, an activist involved in this issue since the beginning said, “The DPR states that the development rights of about 182 acre of the land owned by the government along the 44 km stretch of river can be given to private players. Even if this is an option, it can be disastrous given that the civic body has not considered the excess water flow from the free catchment areas and the estimated drastic rise in rainfall. But the reduction in rainy days which means more cloudburst and these upcoming settlements will be the first ones to be affected in case of floods.”
-
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
-
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
-
Union govt releases funds, DEOs directed to develop fitness parks in Ludhiana govt schools
To promote sports culture among the students in the government schools, the Samagra Shiksha Authority, Punjab, has asked all the district education officers in the state to construct the fitness parks in the schools for which it has released two sports' grants. The funds were initially transferred by the department of Sarv Sikhya Abhiyan, Punjab, to the accounts of the respective district education officers and eventually to the schools.
-
Multiple flight delay causes inconvenience at Pune airport
PUNE In a harrowing experience for SpiceJet passengers bound for Patna and Delhi from Lohegaon international airport, Pune, two of its flights were delayed on Monday, leaving passengers stranded for hours. Flight SG-757 was set to depart for Patna at 11.15 am, but was rescheduled for 19:00 hours, causing an eight-hour delay. Flight SG-8184 was set to depart for Delhi at 17:35 hours, was rescheduled for 2:30hrs on Tuesday, causing a nine-hour delay.
-
Delhi: Unpaid since Nov 2021, MCD unions demand relief plan from Centre
New Delhi: Even as the Bill passed in the Parliament for the unification of the three municipal corporations of Delhi await Presidential assent, groups of different employee unions under the municipal corporations have demanded an interim financial package to clear salary delays in the civic bodies, noting that some employees have not been paid in “the last four-five months”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics