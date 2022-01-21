Road to the future: PMC to develop 100 km pedestrian-friendly roads after pilot project wins national challenge

PUNE After being selected as one of the winners of the ‘Streets for People Challenge’ for their pilot projects to make roads more pedestrian-friendly, Pune Municipal Corporation decided to develop 100 km pedestrian-friendly roads

Pune won the accolades for reclaiming space along several roads to create safe and exciting ‘experience zones’ for all citizens. The city activated these edges by painting the spaces, conducting laughter yoga sessions, music sessions and introducing kids play areas. Going ahead, the city plans to build wider footpaths and install street furniture at different locations, said officials.

As the union housing and urban affairs Ministry appreciated it and rewarded ₹50 lakh, now the civic body decided to extend it on other prominent roads in the city. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We have taken various pedestrian-centric activities. Along with pedestrians and vehicles, we converted roads for various activities and we are receiving a good response. We were also appreciated for observing pedestrian day. As these concepts have won accolades, we have decided to extend this facility to 100 kms roads. There is a demand from elected members to make roads in their locality similar to that of FC road, JM road and roads in Pashan.”

Road department head V J Kulkarni said, “Along with vehicles and pedestrians, we converted roads for various activities like exercise, sitting games, chatting, laughing clubs, yoga and for other activities. Citizens are appreciating this as there is liveliness on the roads. Now we have decided to execute this scheme for various roads and 100km length roads will be developed in this manner.”