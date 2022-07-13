Roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted in Hinjewadi, Wakad areas
Amid heavy rains, roads leading to the IT hub Hinjewadi have been waterlogged for the past five days. Roads leading from Wakad, Sayaji underpass, and Hinjewadi main road, have been waterlogged due to water overflowing from the nullahs, thus becoming a nuisance for many of the IT personnel commuting to work and causing long traffic jams.
Early in the day on Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials visited the waterlogged roads of Wakad and Hinjewadi and inspected the stormwater drainages sites.
“We had a three-hour inspection visit with officials from NHAI, MIDC, PCMC Wakad ward office along with DCP Anand Bhoite to plan for alternate routes,” said senior police inspector Vitthal Kubade, Hinjewadi traffic police station.
Dinesh Kothawade, an IT professional living in Wakad, took one hour and 40 minutes to reach his office, which otherwise is a 20 minutes’ drive.
“I drove through two underpasses in Wakad and Bhumkar chowk, to return to the main road than to take an alternate long route to Mann and to get stuck in waterlogged TCS chowk and heavy traffic only to circle back to the main road of the IT park to reach my office. It was quite a long drive and immensely slow with waterlogging everywhere,” he said.
Shireesh Ringe, an NHAI official who was on inspection, said, “The new stormwater line is of 450mm capacity, which cannot take the heavy load of rainwater flowing from Bhumkar chowk, waked highway and Hinjewadi. Thus, it is overflowing on the main road and underpasses. There is a culvert but it is blocked due to a new building which is built right on the opening of the culvert thus adding to water accumulating on the road.”
-
Presidential election: All arrangements in place, two ballot boxes sent to Lucknow
All arrangements for the July 18 presidential election were complete and the Election Commission had sent two ballot boxes to the state capital for the voting, said the presiding officer in Uttar Pradesh for the poll, Brij Bhushan Dubey. Besides, the Election Commission had given permission for five Uttar Pradesh MLAs to cast their votes outside the state, Dubey said. He added that after the voting, these ballot boxes will be sent to Delhi.
-
Pune district collector imposes Section 144 at all tourist spots
Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmulh on Wednesday issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 17 in the district due to heavy rain forecast. Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17.
-
Cracks in MVA? Cong's Milind Deora says Mumbai's wards redrawn to benefit Sena
In what appeared to a fresh crack in the former ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday urged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to scrap the delimitation and demarcation of ward boundaries in Mumbai, stating that it was done to benefit only the Shiv Sena that rules the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
-
Amid heavy rain PMC appeals citizens to shift from floodline areas
As the India Meteorological Department issued red alert in Pune city for the next 48 hours, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued various guidelines for the citizens. The guidelines were issued by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade Kumar said, “Those residing in floodline areas should shift to other locations and remove the structures. Citizens are requested to not go near flood areas.”
-
LMC issues advisory to owners of aggressive dog breeds
Following an incident in Kaiserbagh where a pet Pitbull mauled her owner, an elderly woman, to death, Lucknow Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory to residents who have dangerous breeds like American Pitbull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Boxer and German Shepherd as pets. Yesterday, a retired teacher Sushila Tripathi, 75, a resident of Bengali Tola, Kaiserbagh, was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull. She later succumbed to her injuries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics