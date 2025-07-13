Rohit Pawar says he’s being targeted while others named in MSCB FIR spared

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday alleged that he is being selectively targeted by central agencies despite 97 individuals being named in the original FIR related to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) case. He said he would fight the case in court and was confident of emerging clean. Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, said the move was politically motivated and aimed at silencing his criticism of the current government. (HT)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently named Rohit Pawar as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed in a special court in Mumbai in the alleged MSCB scam. Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, said the move was politically motivated and aimed at silencing his criticism of the current government.

The ED’s case is based on a 2019 FIR by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, which alleged that sugar mills were sold at undervalued prices to private parties with political links. One such mill, Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was acquired by Baramati Agro Ltd, a company linked to Rohit Pawar.

The agency has alleged that the MSCB took possession of the mill’s assets in 2009 to recover dues of ₹80.56 crore under the SARFAESI Act. In 2012, the bank conducted an auction allegedly based on a flawed valuation. Although three entities participated, ED claims the top bidder was disqualified on weak grounds while the remaining bidder was financially incapable and linked to Baramati Agro.

Responding to the allegations, Pawar said, “When the FIR was filed, 97 names were mentioned, including several political leaders. My name wasn’t among them. At the time of the auction, the mill was under an administrator, not a board of directors. Baramati Agro followed due process to win the tender floated by the administrator.”

He added that the ED questioned him for 12 hours over two sessions in 2024 and also inspected the sugar mill. “They verified all records. Although the ED has taken symbolic possession, I continue to run the mill. Farmers won’t face any problems,” he said.

Pawar pointed out that many others named in the FIR have since joined the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), or the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and yet action is being taken only against him. “This appears politically driven. I’ve been vocal in the ongoing monsoon session and that could be the reason I’m being targeted,” he said.

Now that the chargesheet has been filed, Pawar said the matter will be fought legally. “We have full faith in the judiciary and believe justice will prevail. I have done no wrong and I will not back down. We are Marathi people—we don’t bow before Delhi,” he said.

Calling the case a battle of ideology, he added, “Many may have chosen to run. I will stay and fight until the end.”