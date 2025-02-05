Rose exports expected to dip by 25% ahead of V-Day this year

PUNE: Growers are expecting an around 25% dip in rose exports ahead of Valentine’s Day (February 14) this year. Among the reasons for the expected dip are increased freight rates and a warmer winter that has discouraged growers from exporting flowers, according to officials of the Talegaon-based Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals (ISFP). Growers are expecting 25% dip in rose exports ahead of Valentine’s Day this year due to increased freight rates and a warmer winter. (HT)

As per statistics shared by the ISFP, India’s rose exports reached ₹57.46 crore in 2018-19; ₹47.94 crore in 2019-20; ₹27.43 crore in 2020-21; ₹36.77 crore in 2021-22; ₹52.87 crore in 2022-23; and ₹54 crore in 2023-24. According to Praveen Sharma, president of the ISFP, India’s total rose exports touched ₹17 crore in November 2024 as compared to ₹22 crore in November 2023. This rose season, the ISFP expects total rose exports to reach ₹45 crore as compared to ₹54 crore in the last rose season.

Sharma said, “The export market sees strong demand during Valentine’s but Indian growers face challenges. Growers attempting to capitalise on Valentine’s peak often struggle to find adequate airspace and reasonable freight rates. In addition to that, this year, we have witnessed a warmer winter. To produce export quality flowers, we need more cooler days but due to a warmer winter, the flowers were harvested earlier which is also a prominent reason behind the dip in exports.”

Jaysing Hulawle, chief executive officer (CEO), Pawana Sanskruti Farmer Producer Company Ltd., said that freight rates vary from airline to airline and are also based on the consignment as well as the destination. “In the last couple of years, rates for New Zealand have increased from ₹250- ₹300 per kg to ₹450- ₹500 per kg this year. Similarly, for a majority of European countries, the rates have increased from ₹180- ₹200 per kg to ₹300- ₹320 per kg this year.’’

Hulawle said that no Indian airline provides perishable cargo services due to which they have to depend on foreign airlines to export their products. “This year, after making advance bookings, many of our consignments were cancelled due to cancellation of schedule by the concerned airlines,” Hulawle said. This is forcing growers to sell their produce in the domestic market, he said.

According to ISFP officials, roses are harvested in 45 days during a normal (adequately cold) winter whereas due to a warmer winter this year, they were harvested in less than 40 days which in turn forced many growers to sell their produce in the domestic market.

Sharma also attributed the dip in rose exports to the lack of large-scale export-oriented units (EOUs). Most farms operate independently, with only a few clusters reaching 50 acres. Hence, securing airspace and pre-orders is easier for growers with established export operations. Others attempting to capitalise on Valentine’s peak often struggle to find adequate airspace and reasonable freight rates.

Sharma said, “Despite these challenges, small growers are content with the booming domestic market. Indian rose exports have declined by approximately 25% from January to November, but a surge in exports during February may reduce this gap to 10-12%. The primary reasons for the dip in exports are increased domestic demand and higher freight rates owing to the ongoing wars. Given the choice, many growers prefer the comfort of the domestic market over international sales.”

The biggest importer of Indian roses is Malaysia, followed by the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Surprisingly, Israel, which was once a renowned exporter, has now become a regular importer of Indian roses. Maval taluka in Pune district is a major floriculture hub for the cultivation of export-quality flowers. Besides Maharashtra, the major rose growing states in the country are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. Rose exports take place mainly from the Mumbai and Bangalore airports, with Mumbai accounting for more than 60% of the shipments for Valentine season.

Members of the ISFP, an umbrella organisation of floriculture professionals, are serving the global flower industry in different parts of the world mainly east Africa, the Middle East, and India. Total exports undertaken/supervised by the members of the ISFP, in various locations, are estimated to be more than ₹12000 crores.