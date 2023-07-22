RS Chavan to replace Ayush Prasad as Pune Zilla Parishad CEO

The state government on Friday transferred Pune Zilla Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad as district collector of Jalgaon. RS Chavan (IAS) has been appointed as the new CEO for Zilla Parishad, Pune. Prasad will replace Aman Mittal as Jalgaon district collector. Prasad will replace Aman Mittal as Jalgaon district collector. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Prasad is an IAS officer of the 2015 batch and took charge as CEO of ZP, Pune in 2020.

Chavan is an IAS officer of 2013 batch and was posted as joint secretary at the revenue stamps and forest department at Mantralaya.

Prasad has been asked to immediately take charge from Mittal as district collector of Jalgaon.

Prasad has been asked to hand over the charge of ZP CEO, as per advice of Pune divisional commissioner, Saurabh Rao.

As a CEO, Prasad has meticulously handled the responsibility of Covid-19 pandemic in the district. During his tenure, he had gained popularity for strengthening the healthcare system and other programmes in rural Pune.

He played a key role in helping the ZP Pune receive funds from corporate companies under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity for various programmes.

His initiative Gruhswamini, a drive to include women’s names on family property records, gained huge applause.

Under the leadership of Prasad, Pune rural achieved phenomenal results for the malnutrition programme of the district.