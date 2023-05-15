RTE admission deadline extended till May 22

The state education department has extended the Right to Education Act (RTE) admission deadline till May 22 due to lack of response. The deadline was previously extended till May 15 and again now.

The online lottery under RTE 25 per cent admission process for the academic year 2023-24 was conducted on April 5. The admission period was from April 13 to May 8. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Out of the total 94,700 students selected under RTE in the state, admissions of only 60,000 students have been confirmed till Monday and admissions of at least 30,000 students are still pending. While in the last four days, only 6,000 entries have been made. Therefore, a decision has been taken by the state education department to extend the deadline, said officials.

“The certificates (documents) of students who have been selected will be considered during the extension period. After that, the admission process of children from the waiting list selected through online lottery under the RTE will start,” said a senior official from the education department requesting anonymity.

