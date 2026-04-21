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RTE admission deadline extended till Apr. 30

Initially, parents were given time till April 20 to complete document verification and confirm admissions

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 10:57 pm IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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The admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the academic year 2026-27 has been extended till April 30, giving parents more time to complete document verification and confirm admissions in private schools across Maharashtra.

The lottery for admissions was carried out on April 6, followed by the release of the selection list on April 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Initially, parents were given time till April 20 to complete document verification and confirm admissions. However, officials observed a slow response in finalising admissions, prompting the extension.

A statement issued by the primary education department read, “Parents whose children have been selected under the 25% reserved quota in private schools can now complete admission formalities till April 30. The extension comes after a slower-than-expected response from parents in completing admission procedures after the selection list was announced.”

Primary education director Sharad Gosavi said, “The extension aims to ensure that all selected students get adequate opportunity to complete the admission process. Once admissions from the selection list are completed, students on the waiting list will be considered for the remaining seats.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / RTE admission deadline extended till Apr. 30
Home / Cities / Pune / RTE admission deadline extended till Apr. 30
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