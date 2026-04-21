RTE admission deadline extended till Apr. 30

The admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the academic year 2026-27 has been extended till April 30, giving parents more time to complete document verification and confirm admissions in private schools across Maharashtra.

The lottery for admissions was carried out on April 6, followed by the release of the selection list on April 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Initially, parents were given time till April 20 to complete document verification and confirm admissions. However, officials observed a slow response in finalising admissions, prompting the extension.

A statement issued by the primary education department read, “Parents whose children have been selected under the 25% reserved quota in private schools can now complete admission formalities till April 30. The extension comes after a slower-than-expected response from parents in completing admission procedures after the selection list was announced.”

Primary education director Sharad Gosavi said, “The extension aims to ensure that all selected students get adequate opportunity to complete the admission process. Once admissions from the selection list are completed, students on the waiting list will be considered for the remaining seats.”

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{{^usCountry}} The lottery for admissions was carried out on April 6, followed by the release of the selection list on April 10. As per the latest figures, around 39,000 students have already secured admission under the RTE quota across the state. However, officials noted that a significant number of seats are still pending confirmation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lottery for admissions was carried out on April 6, followed by the release of the selection list on April 10. As per the latest figures, around 39,000 students have already secured admission under the RTE quota across the state. However, officials noted that a significant number of seats are still pending confirmation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The highest number of admissions has been recorded in Pune district, which also has the highest number of RTE seats. So far, 17,728 students have been admitted to schools in Pune alone; followed by 10,578 admissions in Thane; 6,992 admissions in Nagpur; and 5,326 admissions in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highest number of admissions has been recorded in Pune district, which also has the highest number of RTE seats. So far, 17,728 students have been admitted to schools in Pune alone; followed by 10,578 admissions in Thane; 6,992 admissions in Nagpur; and 5,326 admissions in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the academic year 2026-27, a total of 8,701 private schools across Maharashtra have offered 114,826 seats under the RTE quota. The department received 289,286 applications for admission this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the academic year 2026-27, a total of 8,701 private schools across Maharashtra have offered 114,826 seats under the RTE quota. The department received 289,286 applications for admission this year. {{/usCountry}}

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