Rude behaviour, rash driving and not stopping PMPML bus major complaints by passengers

It’s been a year since the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) resumed public transport bus services for the common people after easing of Covid-19 restrictions, however, the organisation has received as many as 2,051 passenger complaints in the one year since it resumed the bus services.

The highest number of complaints are about buses not halting at bus stations followed by drivers and conductors indulging in rude behaviour with passengers and rash driving by drivers.

Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager, said, “We regularly keep the record of complaints lodged by passengers and a majority of them are about the driver and conductor of the bus. Once the complaint is registered, we conduct an inquiry, talk to both parties including passengers and the concerned worker of the organisation and if found guilty, further action is taken. There are various types of actions like imposing fines, suspension, stopping increment, and in the worst case, dismissing the worker from work.

“I had lodged a complaint last month regarding a conductor on the Hadapsar route, as he used to talk very rudely to passengers, even elderly people and female passengers. After I complained on the toll free number, he was removed from the route,” said Archana Karande, a passenger.

According to PMPML, the organisation is currently providing diesel, CNG and electric bus services in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Daily, more than 2,000 buses hit the road along various routes and if passengers come across any difficulty, PMPML has provided a toll-free number 020-24545454 to register a complaint or raise any grievance. There is a dedicated grievance cell where all these calls are attended namely, officially registered and acted upon.