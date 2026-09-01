Samruddhi Mahamarg hit by spate of violent robberies; CM orders task force

Taking cognisance of a spate of violent highway robberies on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to curb such incidents.

The gangs allegedly scatter nails, sharp metal pieces or other hard objects on the carriageway to puncture tyres or damage vehicles. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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According to police, four recent incidents particularly on the 49-km Sinnar–Maldhon–Dushingwadi stretch, including three reported on August 27–28, add to over 15 highway robberies in two years.

“It is a serious matter that robbers are operating on Samruddhi highway. We have formed a task force which will arrest robbers and patrol the stretch,” Fadnavis said.

Modus operandi

The gangs allegedly scatter nails, sharp metal pieces or other hard objects on the carriageway to puncture tyres or damage vehicles. As soon as motorists stop to inspect the damage, armed men emerge, surround the vehicles and rob or assault the occupants with iron rods and wooden sticks, fleeing with cash, jewellery and other valuables.

The choice of location appears deliberate. The Sinnar stretch has long stretches with limited habitation, allowing offenders to hide away from motorists and approach vehicles after they stop. Police suspect the gangs also conduct reconnaissance before carrying out the attacks, studying vehicle movement and identifying possible escape routes.

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On August 26, an SUV belonging to a businessman from Ahilyanagar was allegedly intercepted using a similar method. The attackers reportedly escaped with a gold chain worth around ₹1.5 lakh. A case was subsequently registered at Vaijapur police station under Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police.

On August 27, at around 11.30 pm, lawyer Shrikant Mishra was travelling with his family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Mumbai when his vehicle’s tyre was punctured near Maldhon/Dushingpur in Sinnar.

When the vehicle stopped, 11 to 12 armed men allegedly surrounded it. They assaulted the occupants with wooden sticks and iron rods and allegedly attempted to pull the children out of the vehicle. The robbers fled with gold jewellery, watches and ₹84,500 in cash. The stolen property was valued at about ₹18.09 lakh, according to police.

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Barely two hours later, another family travelling through the same stretch was allegedly targeted similarly. Mohammed Faran, a Nanded-based businessman, was travelling with his wife, six-year-old son and six-month-old daughter when his vehicle’s tyre was deliberately punctured. The driver managed to control the vehicle and stopped around 100 metres ahead.

When Faran and the driver stepped out to inspect the vehicle, they noticed a group of men approaching after crossing the expressway barricade, and another group approached from the opposite direction.

Fearing for his family’s safety, Faran, who possesses a licensed firearm, fired two warning shots into the air. The suspects fled.

“After the firing, I was under tremendous stress. The police who arrived later told us that two vehicles had already been robbed,” Faran said.

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In another incident, on the same day around 12.40 am, a car carrying a critically ill patient, his mother, brother and other family members was travelling through the Dushingwadi-Maldhon area towards Mumbai for treatment. The robbers allegedly threw a hard object onto the road. The vehicle ran over it, damaging the engine chamber and causing an oil leak.

When the driver and another occupant got out to inspect the vehicle, eight to 10 men allegedly surrounded them with iron rods and sticks and assaulted them.

The robbers allegedly fled with cash, gold and other valuables worth around ₹1 lakh. The family continued towards Mumbai to arrange treatment for the patient before approaching Wavi police to lodge a complaint. Two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered, police said.

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Police crackdown on gang

Nashik rural police on Monday arrested six persons — Ashok Hiramn Shinde, Nitin Hiraman Shinde, Govind Shivaji Pawar, Arjun Venkent Pawar, Dhananjay Venkat Pawar and Lakhan Bharat Kale — in connection with the Sinnar robberies.

DS Swami, superintendent of police, Nashik rural, said, “There was no CCTV footage; our teams worked non-stop for more than 30 hours and analysed over 150 CCTV cameras in the same locality and traced the accused.”

Kantilal Patil, sub-divisional police officer, Niphad, said the accused were from Dharashiv district and were allegedly involved in several other criminal cases registered in Mandrup, Solapur rural, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural and Bund Garden police stations.

The investigation has also revealed that the gang allegedly hired two four-wheelers to reach the area. Drivers were instructed to drop the suspects at a particular location and return later to pick them up. Police have seized the two vehicles allegedly used in the crime and are trying to recover the stolen property.

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In a separate investigation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested a gang member from Beed in a robbery connection and are searching for his associate. Police have not disclosed further details as they are tracing the gang’s movements.

Police officials said patrolling has been intensified on vulnerable stretches, with dedicated vehicles deployed and teams monitoring possible entry and exit points.