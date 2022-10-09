Sangli police book four in Rs3.28-cr fraud case

The Sangli police have booked Pune builders Aditya Dadhe, Rishikesh Bartakke, Nilmani Desai and Nitin Subhash Shah in connection with a cheating fraud estimated to be worth Rs3.28 crore.

Complainant Abasaheb Deshmukh lodged an FIR at Vita police station in Sangli on October 3. According to the complaint, realtor Bartakke told Deshmukh that he had taken 49 gunthas of land in Parvati from Desai and showed him the power of attorney document in his name.

He said that in order to remove revenue department hurdles, ₹4 crore is needed. The accused asked Deshmukh to invest the amount and earn 1.05 times profit as Shah has also put money in the plan. Bartakke promised to give the complainant a luxury four-wheeler. Deshmukh gave ₹3.28 crore to Bartakke after which he gave him a Ford Endeavour.

Later, Deshmukh came to know that the car was purchased against an SBI loan and the equated monthly instalments (EMI) were not paid by Bartakke. He and other investors took up the issue with Bartakke and Shah. On February 18, 2020, a memorandum of understanding was done between the investors and Bartakke wherein it was promised that he would pay the amount in four months but that did not take place after which the FIR was lodged, police said.

