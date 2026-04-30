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Sarnaik pushes passenger relief, staff welfare during Pune inspection

At the Vallabhnagar bus station, the minister told officials to improve rest and welfare facilities for drivers and conductors

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 11:01 pm IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Maharashtra state transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman Pratap Sarnaik inspected Lonavla and Vallabhnagar bus stations on Thursday, issuing strict directions to improve passenger amenities, regulate pricing, and enhance staff welfare.

During his visit to Lonavla, Sarnaik took serious note of complaints that one-litre bottles of “Nathjal” drinking water, officially priced at 15, were being sold at 20. (HT PHOTO)

During his visit to Lonavla, Sarnaik took serious note of complaints that one-litre bottles of “Nathjal” drinking water, officially priced at 15, were being sold at 20.

He warned vendors that overcharging would lead to immediate cancellation of their sales licences and instructed authorities to ensure clear display of approved rates. Passengers also raised concerns that several buses were skipping the bus stand or halting at private hotels where food was expensive. Sarnaik directed MSRTC officials to ensure that all scheduled buses halt only at the Lonavla bus stand.

At the Vallabhnagar bus station, the minister told officials to improve rest and welfare facilities for drivers and conductors. He instructed officials to upgrade rest rooms, maintain clean sanitation facilities, and provide essential amenities such as safe drinking water and hot water for bathing. He directed that the unused stalls at bus stations be allotted to women’s self-help groups and aspiring young entrepreneurs at nominal rents to boost revenue and improve services.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Sarnaik pushes passenger relief, staff welfare during Pune inspection
Home / Cities / Pune / Sarnaik pushes passenger relief, staff welfare during Pune inspection
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