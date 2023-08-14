Token system for OPDs at Sassoon Hospital from next month

To alleviate the heavy rush and long queues of patients in the outpatient department (OPD), Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College will implement a new token system from next month, said officials.

The token system is expected to reduce the long queue experienced for various services and to ensure their timely delivery. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, around 2,500 to 3,000 patients visit the OPD of SGH daily, and the numbers increase due to changes in weather and spike in water and food-borne diseases. The hospital has 100 blocks for different departments and 25 medical specialty departments. The token system is expected to reduce the long queue experienced for various services and to ensure their timely delivery.

Dr Sanjeev Thakur, dean of BJMC and SGH said, “The process will be implemented within a month. By launching the fast-track counters, we can ease the rush and end long queues. Within a few minutes, the registration process will be done and the patients can consult the doctor when their turn comes.”

Currently at SGH, it takes around 20-30 minutes to register with the present system at the OPDs due to the rush of patients. Patients visiting the OPD have to endure long waiting times, which further exacerbates congestion on the hospital premises. The hospital is considering giving priority to senior citizens, expectant mothers, children, and disabled persons while issuing tokens.

“Token numbers will be displayed on digital boards and patients will be well accommodated in a hall with seating arrangements and water facility. Staff will be present at the counters to assist patients,” added Dr Thakur.