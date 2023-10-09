Sassoon sends back five prisoners to Yerawada jail

Following the escape of drug haul mastermind and Yerawada Central Jail inmate Lalit Patil from ward number 16 of Sassoon General Hospital, the authorities have sent back five prisoners admitted at the hospital to the prison. Yerawada prison officials confirmed the transfer of the accused to the jail. Jail inmates brought to the hospital are housed at ward number 16 in Sassoon. (HT PHOTO)

State prison department officials said inmates Viral Prakash Savala, Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, Shivaji Dnyanoba Dorag, Pravin Prahlad Raut and Hemant Balaji Patil were admitted to ward number 16 for medical treatment.

“Of the nine admitted inmates, five were sent back by Sassoon General Hospital between October 4 and October 7. We had written many times to the hospital administration, but they said that inmates cannot be returned because of their medical condition. However, after Patil escaped from the hospital, they have sent back five inmates,” said a prison department official on condition of anonymity.

Patil, who was admitted to the hospital for tuberculosis and hernia treatment, managed to flee from the hospital on October 2.

Patil was accused of indulging in illicit narcotics sale and booked on September 30 following a raid by the anti-narcotics cell in which Patil’s aide, Subhash Janaki Mandal, 29, was arrested for possessing 1.71 kg and 53 milligrams of mephedrone estimated to be worth ₹2.14 crore.

Jail inmates brought to the hospital are housed at ward number 16.

Sassoon General Hospital is known for providing medical care to inmates from various correctional facilities in the region, with security protocols in place to prevent such incidents.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, after visiting Sassoon hospital on Friday, appointed a committee to review prison inmates undergoing treatment at the facility.

A prison official said that regular updates of admitted prisoners are taken from the hospital authorities.

