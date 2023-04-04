Masks mandatory for employees in govt offices, banks in Satara

Amid a spike in COVID-19 and Influenza cases in various parts of Maharashtra, the local administration in Satara district has made wearing the mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, officials said.

Local administration in Satara district has made wearing the mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the order of district collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday, the fresh diktat will come into effect immediately.

In addition to wearing masks, the collector urged residents in the district to maintain social distancing and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stops, fairs, congregations, and weddings.

According to a state health department report, Satara district reported eight Covid cases on Monday with no fatalities, while the district saw three people infected on Sunday.

Following an increase in COVID-19 and influenza cases, Maharashtra’s public health department has been directed to take precautionary measures, and Jaivanshi has issued an order making masks mandatory for employees, including officials working with government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, according to a note issued by the district administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Citizens have also been urged to wear masks, maintain social distance, and practise hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stops, fairs, congregations, and weddings,” the administration said.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra reported 248 new coronavirus cases and a single fatality on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445.

The state had reported 562 COVID-19 cases the day before. According to a health official, Maharashtra’s tally of active cases stands at 3,532 cases.