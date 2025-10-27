Satara doctor’s suicide case: CM gives clean chit to former MP Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar, MLA Sachin Patil; Opposition mounts attack on BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday gave a clean chit to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madha Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar and MLA Sachin Patil in connection with the Satara doctor’s suicide case. He, however, said he would not rest until justice was served to the victim.

After inaugurating developmental projects in Satara and Solapur districts along with Naik Nimbalkar and Patil, Fadnavis said, “Attempts were made to stop me from coming here. Some people are politicizing everything. Without any reason, efforts were made to drag the names of Naik Nimbalkar and Patil in the case. But Maharashtra knows who Devabhau is. If there had been any evidence against them, I would have cancelled the programme and not come here.”

“The police immediately arrested the accused after the incident, and the investigation to uncover the truth is underway. We will not remain silent until justice is served,” he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, continued its attack on the BJP for protecting leaders like Naik Nimbalkar and Patil.

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticised Fadnavis for publicly declaring that Naik Nimbalkar and Patil were not involved in the case while the investigation is still underway.

“Is the chief minister himself an investigating officer now? Without waiting for the police report, how can he announce that someone is innocent?,” asked Danve.

On Sunday, via a social media post, he shared a letter written by the deceased woman in the medical inspection matter in which the doctor accused Naik Nimbalkar of using pressure for issuing medical fitness certificates.

Danve alleged that the BJP and CM Fadnavis are protecting leaders like Naik Nimbalkar and insulting women. “Naik Nimbalkar had pressurised the woman doctor who died by suicide. The letter written by her shows that Nimbalkar spoke to the woman over the phone of his personal assistant, and questioned why she refused to give a fitness certificate to one accused Malhari Channe, who complained of high blood pressure. According to the statement by the doctor in her handwriting, Nimbalkar pressured her by alleging that, as she is from Beed district, she should give the fitness certificate to the accused,” said Danve in the post.

He further said that Swaraj Green Power Company, which is associated with Nimbalkar, had filed a case against Channe. “CM Fadnavis has shown disrespect to women by sharing the dais with people like Nimbalka,” said Danve.

Refuting the allegations, Naik Nimbalkar said he had no connection whatsoever with the incident.

“The doctor died by suicide and had written the names of those responsible on her palm. The Opposition is playing politics by dragging my name just to defame CM Fadnavis. People from my constituency know that I would never do anything wrong,” he said.

The 29-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on October 23.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on October 25.