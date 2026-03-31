Pune: Satara superintendent of police (SP) Tushar Doshi has gone on leave amid a pending inquiry into allegations of police misconduct during the recent Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential election. Satara ZP poll row: SP Tushar Doshi on leave; Kadukar given temporary charge

As an interim arrangement, additional superintendent of police Vaishali Kadukar has been given temporary charge of the district police administration. When contacted, Kadukar’s office confirmed that she took charge.

Doshi said, “I am currently on earned leave. I had applied for it and received approval from the department. I will remain on leave until April 6.”

The March 20 elections, expected to be a straightforward win for the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance, descended into chaos, triggering allegations of police interference and a breakdown of order at the polling venue.

There were claims that police personnel intervened in the voting process. Several political leaders alleged that two members were prevented from casting their votes, a development believed to have altered the outcome.

Despite the ruling alliance holding 35 seats in the 65-member body, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured an unexpected victory.

The situation escalated further after a scuffle reportedly broke out between Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai and NCP leader and minister Makarand Patil inside the polling area. Reacting sharply, Desai questioned the role of the police, alleging bias and misconduct. He raised concerns over the credibility of the system if elected representatives themselves faced such issues during an official electoral exercise.

The matter soon reached the state legislature, triggering a heated debate. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed displeasure over the developments, while leaders across party lines demanded accountability.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, ordered a formal investigation into the episode.