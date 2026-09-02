Savarkar never hated Muslims, his writings showed ways for their progress; says grandnephew

Right-wing ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandnephew and petitioner in the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Satyaki Savarkar, on Tuesday said that his granduncle “never hated Muslims” and that his writings showed “ways and means” for their progress.

Satyaki said that the remarks portrayed Vinayak Savarkar as an “extreme hater of Muslims” and a “mob lyncher”. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Satyaki made the statement while being cross-examined in the case over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remarks about Vinayak Savarkar during a speech in London. Satyaki said that the remarks portrayed Vinayak Savarkar as an “extreme hater of Muslims” and a “mob lyncher”.

During the cross-examination by advocate Milind D Pawar, Satyaki was asked to identify, without referring to his complaint, the exact words in Rahul Gandhi’s alleged speech that he considered defamatory. He recited a passage in Hindi attributed to Rahul Gandhi wherein Savarkar and five or six of his friends were said to have beaten a Muslim man. “By these words, Vinayak Savarkar was portrayed as an extreme hater of Muslims and as a mob lyncher,” Satyaki said. “Vinayak Savarkar never hated Muslims,” Satyaki said, claiming that Vinayak Savarkar’s writing showed “ways and means” for the progress of Muslims.

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{{^usCountry}} Satyaki also acknowledged that his personal reputation was distinct from that of Vinayak Savarkar. He volunteered that Vinayak Savarkar’s reputation in society was “certainly greater” than his own. Asked whether Rahul Gandhi had publicly made allegations concerning the personal character or reputation of members of Satyaki’s family, Satyaki said he could not say. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satyaki also acknowledged that his personal reputation was distinct from that of Vinayak Savarkar. He volunteered that Vinayak Savarkar’s reputation in society was “certainly greater” than his own. Asked whether Rahul Gandhi had publicly made allegations concerning the personal character or reputation of members of Satyaki’s family, Satyaki said he could not say. {{/usCountry}}

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Milind Pawar also submitted Satyaki’s grandfather Gopal Godse’s video of 2004 and its transcripts in which Godse purportedly acknowledges that his brother Nathuram Godse was a Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) member. “Yes, he was a member of the RSS, but the RSS never taught anyone to kill Mahatma Gandhi.” Gopal Godse was a co-conspirator in the January 30, 1948, assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the younger brother of the assassin, Nathuram Godse.

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On the distinction between criticism of Vinayak Savarkar’s historical role and a criminal offence, Satyaki said that criticism supported by evidence could be resolved through discussion. However, according to his ‘limited understanding’, a criminal offence could be committed with the intention of defaming a person or for another reason.

Earlier on August 16, Satyaki had told a Pune court during his cross-examination that Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse was an active member of the RSS.

On Tuesday, questions were also raised about the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the Kapur Commission. Satyaki agreed that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination was a ‘serious and violent act’, but disputed the suggestion that the commission headed by retired justice Jeevanlal Kapur had been constituted specifically to ascertain Vinayak Savarkar’s involvement or conspiracy in the assassination.