School bus, van operators raise transport fees

With many schools reopening on June 3, parents across the city have started receiving messages informing them of increased transportation charges from school bus and van operators. Operators attributed the hike to rising fuel prices and escalating operational expenses.

The increase has added to the financial burden on many families already grappling with rising education-related expenses. (FILE)

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“Fuel prices, along with the cost of spare parts, tyres and routine servicing, have increased significantly, leaving us with no option but increase transport fees by around 10 per cent to absorb the additional expenses,” said Rajesh Shirodkar, a bus operator serving schools in Kothrud and Karvenagar.

Bipin Aware, who operates school van services in Baner and Balewadi, said, “Apart from fuel costs, we have to bear expenses related to insurance, permits, maintenance and driver salaries. All these costs have gone up over the past year.”

Rajan Junavane, president of the Pune Bus and Car Owners Association, which represents around 4,500 school transport vehicles plying in the city, said, “The recent fuel price hike is one of the major reasons, but not the only factor. School transport operators have been absorbing higher operating costs for a long time. The fare revision has become necessary to sustain services.”

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{{^usCountry}} The increase has added to the financial burden on many families already grappling with rising education-related expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The increase has added to the financial burden on many families already grappling with rising education-related expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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Priya Deshmukh, a resident of Aundh whose two children travel by school bus, said her family’s monthly transport bill has risen from ₹3,800 to ₹4,400. “It may appear to be a small increase, but when combined with school fees, books, uniforms and activity expenses, it puts considerable pressure on household budgets,” she said.

Another parent, Rohit Wani from Wakad, said he now pays ₹3,500 per month for his daughter’s school van service, up from ₹3,200 last year. “Parents understand that operators are facing higher costs, but some educational expenses increase every year.”