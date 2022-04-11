Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

School timings in Pune likely to be revised due to heatwave conditions in state

Education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours
Parents are seen picking up their children from school in the sweltering heat on Monday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE As the state is witnessing heatwave conditions, the education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours.

In some districts, the temperature has gone above 40 degrees Celsius. With the help of the local district administration, schools can reschedule timings for this month. Also, a holiday can be given in extreme situations, said officials.

“Currently, examinations are going on in few schools. While in some schools, they have started classes for the next academic year. So, we have instructed the district education officer to decide as per local situation and reschedule timings of schools in the morning hours for the health and safety of students,” said Suraj Mandhare, state education commissioner.

After the school and colleges reopened physically for offline classes from February 1 this year, initially 50 per cent capacity of students were allowed to attend offline classes. While from April 2 the state government has allowed full capacity at schools.

“We are worried about sending our daughter to school as the classes are in the afternoon after 2 pm. We had to go all the way to drop her in the hot sun and it is affecting her health now. If the timings are rescheduled in the morning it will be of great relief for us,” said Amita Mhaske, a parent.

A private school principal, on anonymity, said, “Though we have been asked to reschedule the school timings, it is not practically easy to implement such changes in a short period.”

