Scuffle between warkaris and police outside Alandi temple, officials deny lathicharge

The palkhis of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar will arrive in the city on Monday.

The Palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar departed from Alandi on Sunday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a day before their arrival, there was a minor skirmish between warkaris (pilgrims) and police over entry at Alandi. While warkaris claimed lathi charge from the police, senior officials denied it. Opposition parties too claimed police lathicharged warkaris and demanded a high-level probe and strict action.

The Palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar departed from Alandi on Sunday when the temple management decided to allow only 75 dindis to enter the temple this year due to which there was disappointment among warkaris. This led to an argument between the warkaris and police. One person has been detained after he resisted the police and tried to enter the temple. The incident took place outside the temple of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi in Alandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accordung to Vinay Kumar Choubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner on Sunday, 56 main palkhis arrived at Alandi. Last year there was a stampede in which some women were injured. To avoid this, the temple management decided to permit only 75 people from each palkhi group. All the Dindi heads also accepted it and passes were distributed accordingly. However, on Sunday, some local youths tried to break the barricade and enter the temple premises.

“When we tried to stop them, there was only a minor skirmish with the locals. Contrary to the reports, the police did not lathi charge. All the Warkaris are cooperating well with the administration. Therefore, it is my humble request that no one should try to insult Wari tradition, which is a prestigious tradition of Maharashtra,” Choubey said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As opposition leaders criticised police action,Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked to not politicise the event that did not happen. “Some members tried to enter but police stopped them. There was no lathicharge in Alandi. So do not politicise the issue,” Fadnavis said at Nagpur.

“I condemn the (state) government for the incident of lathi-charge on warkaris. This has never happened in so many years. The pilgrimage (to Pandharpur) has been a tradition for the past few centuries.The administration’s mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration. It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action,” NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against the guilty. He said police officials involved in lathicharge should be suspended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the incident as shameful.

“Since March, an atmosphere of tension and violence prevails in the state. Today warkaris in Alandi have been lathicharged. This is shameful. If Devendra Fadnavis (home minister) cannot run the state, he should resign,’’ he said.

G20 delegates to witness procession

Meanwhile the Pune district administration is all set to welcome the devotees, with the foreign delegates who have arrived in the city for the G20 meet will also witness the procession. Special arrangements have been made for them at the entrance of Fergusson College Road. Other citizens will not be allowed to enter this premise for security reasons, said officials.

“On Monday evening when both the Palkhis enter Pune city from Fergusson College Road, the foreign delegates will be there to witness it. A special pandal has been set up for them. They are all from different countries, and hence, it is important for them to witness our tradition. PM Modi has changed the image of our country globally, and witnessing this age old event is a testament to that,” said Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar said, “The palkhis will arrive on June 12 and pass through city limits on June 15. Representatives of 37 countries from around the world who will be in Pune for the G20 meet will also witness the event. Traffic diversions are in place. Four motorbikes with GPS will tail the palkhi so as to track them live. Along with this, the crowd will also be monitored and controlled through drones. Keeping in view the possibility of mobile network jams, walkie-talkie sets will be made available in large quantities for communication.”

BOX

G20 meet

Making progress on the ‘G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG)’, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is organising the third in-person meeting of DEWG in Pune from June 12-14, 2023. This is the second G20 meeting in Pune after first one happened in January.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first day of the third meeting of DEWG will begin with the inauguration of two days’ ‘Global DPI Summit’ and ‘Global DPI Exhibition’, by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State in MeitY and MSDE, in the presence of Gevorg Mantashyan, First Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia; Tamba Edward Juana, Permanent secretary Sierra Leone, Rishma Nimi Kuldipsingh, minister, Suriname and Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, Government of India.

The inaugural session will also have signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some of the interested countries on sharing INDIA STACK i.e. successful digital solutions implemented at population scale.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON