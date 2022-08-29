SDPI opposes permission to stage killing of Afzal Khan
SDPI, Pune unit, has opposed Kothrud police’s decision to allow Sangam mitra mandal to stage the scene of Shivaji Maharaj killing Afzal Khan during Ganesh festival
PUNE The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Pune unit, has opposed Kothrud police’s decision to allow Sangam mitra mandal to stage the historical scene of warrior king Shivaji Maharaj killing Bijapur general Afzal Khan during the Ganesh festival.
SDPI office-bearers held a press conference in the city on Monday.
“The government must not give permission to such events and ensure that the state and city remain peaceful all the time,” a statement issued by SDPI stated.
The Kothrud police on August 22 had denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting today. It advised the mandals to avoid themes which might create law and order problems. However, following the intervention of the chief minister’s office and home ministry, the decision was withdrawn on August 24.
The police have also rejected permission to a Budhwar Peth-based mandal which wanted to stage a tableau regarding the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra.
-
4 sites approved for relocation of street vendors in Mohali
Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in the city after seven years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority approved four of the eight proposed sites to relocate vendors (see box) during a meeting held recently. During the meeting, GMADA officials stated that the four sites will not cause disturbance in planning or commercial viability of any of GMADA's chunk sites and had been recommended by the civic body.
-
U.P. governor visits college, dials absentee students
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel inspected the National Inter College, Lucknow, Hazratganj on Monday. Governor told students to attend their classes regularly. While inspecting the staff room for the teachers, the Governor expressed her displeasure over its upkeep. She said a first-aid-box should be kept in the staff room so that emergency medical aid could be provided to students and teachers. She also visited all the labs in the school and checked the resources there.
-
Mansa court stays release of Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till Sept 5
A Mansa court on Monday ordered a stay on the release of Sidhu Moose Wala's second posthumous song till September 5 and ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements from all media platforms. Moose Wala's family had moved the court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of the song- 'Jaandi Vaar'- on media platforms and secured an ex-parte interim order against Bollywood music directors Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.
-
Downward trend continues: 218 new Covid cases in UP, 46 in Lko
State capital continued downward trend in daily new Covid cases on Monday too as 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection against 63 a day before. In state also, 218 new Covid cases were reported on Monday. With recovery of 59 patients in Lucknow, the number of active Covid cases stand at 483, with 7 admitted to Covid hospitals. Among new cases, 24 are male and 22 female.
-
Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat
In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics