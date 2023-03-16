Security guard booked for taking photographs of board exam papers at Pune centre

The Pune city police have booked a woman security guard of a school in Bibwewadi, for allegedly carrying a mobile phone at Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam centre and taking photographs of a Mathematics paper which held this week.

A case has been registered against the suspect and unknown invigilator of a board exam paper. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Manisha Santosh Kamble, who was working as a security guard and was deputed at Yashwantrao Chavan Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bibwewadi to scrutinise students before entering the exam hall.

According to a complaint filed by Kisan Dattoba Bhujbal, head of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) flying squad, when his squad comprising Ratnaprabha Rajendra Potdar and others paid a surprise visit to Yashwantrao Chavan Madhyamik Vidyalaya Class 10 board exam centre number 1034 during the Maths 2 exam on Wednesday, they found that the accused was checking her mobile.

Bhujbal said, “When there was a ban on using mobile and other gadgets at exam centres, the suspect was freely using mobile. When our team member Potdar approached her and crossed checked her mobile, then we found suspected clicked photocopies of Maths 1 paper (English Medium) scheduled on March 13.”

Flying squad found photo copies of Maths 1 page number 8/N913 questions of 8 marks.

In his complaint Bhujba said, when we asked her, she failed to provide satisfactory answers. The flying squad also asked why she clicked the photographs and she told she didn’t remember anything and requested them to forgive her at this time as her daughter is also appearing for a board exam in the same centre. When Bhujbal asked her to give a written statement on this, she refused to do so, hence Bhujbal lodged a police complaint against her at Bibwewadi police station.

Sangita Jadhav, senior police inspector at Bibwewadi police station, said, “As per the complaint we have registered a first information report (FIR) and seized the mobile phone of the suspect and further investigation is underway.”

A case has been registered against the suspect and unknown invigilator of a board exam paper scheduled on 13 March under sections of 7,8 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examinations Act 1982.