Seepage at new Katraj tunnel due to illegal constructions, experts from Japan say

PUNE A technical team from Japan which visited the city on July 22 (Friday) to review the work of the six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4), also visited the new Kartaj tunnel at Shindewadi (NH-4)and it was found that the tunnel has developed seepages due to illegal constructions over it.

“They (team from Japan) have told us to take action against illegal structures above the tunnel with the help of district and state administrations. These encroachments above the tunnel are the only reason which is causing seepages,” said Ankit Yadav, deputy manager, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

“They have also told us to do routine maintenance and stay alert for fire accidents. However, in the last 16 years, no fire incidents have happened here. We have been advised to maintain good ventilation and to improve lighting in the tunnel,” added Yadav.

Since 2013 residents in Shindewadi have been demanding action against culprits responsible for illegal constructions, but the administration has been slow in their action.

“If the administration does not take any action against these structures now then in future, we may face a tragedy like 2013. The administration should work promptly,” said Alok Paygude, a resident of Shindewadi.

In 2013, a mother and her one-and-half-year-old daughter were killed as their car swept away in flash floods.

After that incident, various illegal structures were demolished, however, after nine years many constructions have come up again near the highway and tunnel.

“The project is built under BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) i.e – for 24 years the road is given to Reliance company and it is their responsibility to protect the property and if they need any help from NHAI to cooperate with the district or state administrators we help them,” said Yadav.

“We have even written letters to the rural police administration,” added Yadav.

Rural superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said, “Whatever police protection is required we provide them. Most of the illegal constructions are removed by NHAI. Whenever they approach us, we provide them protection.”

On July 13 and 14 when the Pune district witnessed heavy rains, rock slide incidents were reported near old tunnel at Katraj.

New Katraj tunnel

(located on National Highway 4)

December 2006 Opened for public use

50,000 vehicles use the road daily

3 Lanes

1,223 metres stretch

Tunnel was constructed using NATM (New Austrian Tunnelling Method)