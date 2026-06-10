Sena uneasy as Gite remains firm on contesting Nashik MLC polls

Pune/Nashik: The Shiv Sena’s Nashik unit is growing increasingly uneasy as rebel BJP leader Gokul Gite remains adamant about contesting the Nashik MLC election against the official Mahayuti candidate and Sena leader Narendra Darade.

Sena’s Nashik unit is growing increasingly uneasy as rebel BJP leader Gokul Gite remains adamant about contesting the Nashik MLC election against the official Mahayuti candidate. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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A section of Sena leaders fears that Gite may enjoy the covert backing of “invisible forces” within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which they believe is emboldening him to stay in the fray despite repeated efforts to persuade him to withdraw.

“Our apprehension stems from the fact that Gite has remained adamant despite repeated requests from the ruling alliance’s top leadership. He is even claiming that he will win the election as an independent candidate. We suspect there is some ‘invisible force’ within the alliance backing him,” said a senior Sena leader from Nashik, requesting anonymity.

The Sena leader pointed to the case of another BJP rebel, Prasad Hiray of Malegaon, who withdrew from the contest on Monday and announced support for Darade after intervention by three ministers.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Sena functionary declined to speculate on the identity of those allegedly backing Gite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Sena functionary declined to speculate on the identity of those allegedly backing Gite. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the party leaders, the Sena has decided to launch an aggressive campaign for Darade from Wednesday rather than spend more time trying to convince Gite to withdraw.

Gite dismissed suggestions that he was receiving covert support from anyone within the alliance.

“It is an open secret that I have the backing of a large section of voters associated with Mahayuti, including Shiv Sena. They do not want Darade to win. I am determined to win the election because of their support,” he claimed.

Gite said that during discussions with three ministers outside the Nashik airport on Monday evening, he made it clear that “it would not be possible” for him to withdraw from the contest and extend support to Darade.

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Nashik city BJP president Sunil Kedar said the party would work wholeheartedly for Darade’s victory, as he is the official Mahayuti candidate.