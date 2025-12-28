Senior BJP leader warns about discontent among workers in Solapur

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Subhash Deshmukh has warned his own party amid growing discontent among long-serving workers over candidature allocation ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Solapur. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Subhash Deshmukh has warned his own party amid growing discontent among long-serving workers over candidature allocation ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Solapur. (HT)

Deshmukh said that if loyal party workers and grassroots leaders are denied tickets, they would be free to campaign firmly for whichever party they choose to align with. His remarks are being seen as a strong signal to the party leadership, coming soon after former MLA and Congress leader Dilip Mane joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, despite opposition from local BJP loyalists.

The development has intensified resentment among long-standing party workers, who allege that the BJP is giving preference to new entrants and leaders from rival parties at the cost of those who have built the organisation on the ground over the years. This, they say, has created a sense of insecurity among veteran cadres.

The unease has also affected other senior leaders in the region, with both Subhash Deshmukh and Vijaykumar Deshmukh openly expressing concerns over internal decisions and leadership choices within the local party unit.

Recently, former NCP corporators Nagesh Gaikwad and Kisan Jadhav joined the BJP, a move that reportedly widened the rift between the party’s core workers and supporters of Subhash. Party sources said Subhash had earlier assured tickets to loyalists for the civic polls, but the induction of opposition leaders has left BJP workers worried about their political future.

“These workers have worked tirelessly for the party and for us. They now have the capacity and public support to contest elections. If tickets are denied to them even after that, it becomes our moral responsibility to stand firmly with them,” Subhash said.

Reacting to Subhash’s statement, BJP leader Jaikumar Gore said it was natural for leaders to be concerned about party workers. “During elections, party workers also have a responsibility to support the candidates decided by the party,” he said.

Gore added that ticket distribution would be finalised after discussions with all leaders. Referring to the dissatisfaction expressed by Subhash and Vijaykumar, he said both were senior leaders and added, “I am a small party worker, but I will try to resolve the issues they have raised.”

The episode highlights the BJP’s ongoing challenge in balancing the induction of new leaders with retaining the trust and loyalty of long-standing workers as the municipal election cycle approaches.