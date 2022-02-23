Senior citizens await resumption of railway concession

PUNE With Indian railway services running like pre-pandemic times, the railways is yet to resume its concession for senior citizens.

The concession has been suspended since regular trains stopped operations in 2020. With the Covid-19 pandemic receding and vaccination coverage increasing in most of the states, the railways has resumed train services.

Before March 2020, the Indian railways would give concession in 53 categories, including senior citizens, students, sportspersons and medical professionals. Out of the 53, only 15 categories are now getting concession, which include four categories of divyang jan and 11 categories of patients and students. With regard to senior citizens, earlier, 50% discount was given to female passengers and 40% to male passengers in all classes. Whereas, the minimum age limit for availing this relaxation from the Indian railways was 58-years for women and 60-years for men.

A central railway (CR) official requesting anonymity said, “The railway ministry is yet to take any decision on revoking the concession ban. As of now, there are no talks as the railway ministry has already suffered heavy losses in the last two years and whatever income they have made is on the basis of freight trains.”

Many senior citizens keep making inquiries at Pune station regarding concession in ticket fares. An officer from the ticket counter said, “Two out of 10 people ask when the ticket concession will resume and we don’t have any reply as we are following orders from the Indian railways. Now with the railways running like pre-pandemic days, senior citizens are suffering the most due to cancellation of concession.”

Harsha Shah, chairperson, Railway Pravasi Group, said, “I feel that if the concession is cancelled for the common public, the railway authorities should also ban free rides for political leaders. In the name of official tours, leaders are undertaking personal tours and no action is taken against them. Common people are paying all the taxes and the benefits are being taken by political parties.”

Rajendra Hiremat, who travels to Mumbai from Shivajinagar station, said, “My son and daughter-in-law are back in Mumbai and I visit them every week. Without concession, I am spending more than what I used to in the pre-pandemic days. Instead of going every week, I am now travelling twice a month.”

Total concession from the railways during pre-pandemic days: 53 categories

Currently provided concessions: 15 (four categories of divyang jan and 11 categories of patients and students)

Reason for cancellation of concession: To discourage non-essential travel and overcrowding during the pandemic

Normal railway service resumed: November 2021